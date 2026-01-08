Home » Puzzles » Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch – Crossword Clue Answers

Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

This clue last appeared in  NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch.

  • 5 letters – BROOM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Piece of Equipment in Curling or Quidditch. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersTAP, BED, LID, MAT
4 LettersCLUB, ITEM, PART, RINK, TEES
5 LettersBROOM, EASEL, RIFLE, ELGAR, SPORT, HOSES
7 LettersFLYLINE, WHISTLE, ANTIFLU
8 LettersRIPCORDS, KEYSTONE, SKIPPERS
10 LettersPUTTYKNIFE, OUBLIGETES, CRISPATION
11 LettersELIZABETHAN, INTEGRALPOT, SOUNDSYSTEM
12 LettersBUNSENBURNER
13 LettersPARTANDPARCEL
15 LettersMASQUERADEBALLS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Mythical City of Gold – Crossword Clue Answers

Place Where Something Begins – Crossword Clue Answers

Protective Clothing – Crossword Clue Answers

Stylish Luxurious – Crossword Clue Answers

Go to Bat For – Crossword Clue Answers

Fifth Note in a Scale – Crossword Clue Answers

Mandy Dingle Actress – Crossword Clue Answers

Heineken Subsidiaries – Crossword Clue Answers

Huge Gun – Crossword Clue Answers

Greek Letter I – Crossword Clue Answers