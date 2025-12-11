Home » Puzzles » Piquant – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
by Anchit Srivastava

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Piquant, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Piquant – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Piquant.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersHOT
4 LettersLOKA, GENT, ACID, SOUR, RACY, TART, OVER
5 LettersSALTY, SPICY, TANGY, TASTY, JUICY, SHARP, ZINGY, ZESTY, WITTY, SAUCY, MINTY, PUSHY, EAGER, PIQUE, BRINY, BALTI, FIERY, SAUCE, GROWN, SMEAR, DODGE, UMAMI, BRINE, GEARS, THYME, SAPID, AROMA, CLOVE
6 LettersLIVELY, CLEVER, STRONG, BXTING, BITTER, SNAPPY, SAVORY, SPICED, FLIGHT
7 LettersEATABLE, PUNGENT, AMUSING, PEPPERY, ZESTFUL, SNICKER, REELECT
8 LettersPOIGNANT, SPIRITED, FORCEFUL, LUSCIOUS, COLORFUL, TASTIEST, SPICIEST, SEASONED, EXCITING, PLEASING, STINGING, FLAVORED, EXITRAMP
9 LettersSTARTLING, FLAVORFUL, SPARKLING, APPEALING, SARCASTIC, ENERGETIC, DELICIOUS, ACIDULOUS, TRENCHANT, DEPARTING, THECASTRO, CURRYLEAF, DUCTTAPES
10 LettersAPPETIZING, BADTASTING, ROLLWITHIT, LOWBATTERY, SECRETMENU
11 LettersSENSATIONAL, PROVOCATIVE, INTERESTING, STIMULATING, FIDELCASTRO
12 LettersWELLFLAVORED, ENTERTAINING
14 LettersHIGHLYSEASONED

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

