Pixel 9a Leak: Hands-On Video Confirms a Completely Flat Design

Google is expected to launch its next phone in its Pixel lineup, and also the next affordable “a” series phone, the Pixel 9a soon. It’s said to arrive by March 19 just a week away from now. While we’ve already seen marketing material leaks, specs and pricing leaks, this time, Pixel 9a has made its appearance in a hands-on video clip, revealing its real-life looks.

Leaked Pixel 9a Video Shows the Phone in Detail

Courtesy: Alexis Garza | YouTube

Notably, YouTuber Alexis Garza has shared a hands-on video of the phone on their official channel. He shows off the device at a wrestling event. The leaked footage reveals the Pixel 9a in black, which is expected to be officially called Obsidian, following Google’s usual naming convention for this color.

You can see that the phone has flat sides, and unlike the Pixel 9 models, it is completely flat with no protrusions. The frame is boxy with rounded corners and is likely made of aluminum, as seen from the antenna lines near the camera module.

The camera module blends seamlessly into the phone’s back panel, housing two lenses, while the flash sits separately on the right. The Google logo is positioned on the lower back as usual. The power button and volume rockers are on the right edge. The front of the Pixel 9a features a flat display with a punch-hole camera at the center.

The YouTube video also showcases the Pixel 9a’s camera interface, recording the wrestling event while switching between zoom options: 0.5x, 1x, and 2x.

This confirms that, in addition to a main camera, Google is including an ultra-wide lens. While there’s no telephoto lens, the Pixel 9a will likely utilize Google’s Super Res Zoom, which uses AI algorithms to produce clearer photos and videos even when zoomed in.

Towards the end of the video, he also uploads a few photos taken with the rear camera (both zoomed and normal), as well as a selfie. This gives us a look at the phone’s photo and video capabilities, including its 2x zoom.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected Specs

Based on leaked specifications so far, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,800 nits HDR brightness, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

It will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 processor, the same chip found in the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Camera-wise, expect a 48MP GN8 primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 13MP selfie camera from the Pixel 8a is also expected to make a return.

The Pixel 9a may pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. As for colors, the rumored options include Obsidian (seen in the leaked video above), Porcelain, Peony, and Iris.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected Price

Leaked pricing suggests the Pixel 9a will start at $499 (approx. ₹43,400) for the 128GB model and $599 (around ₹51,800) for 256GB in the US. In Europe, the phone is expected to launch at €549 (approx. ₹50,200) for 128GB and €609 (approx. ₹55,700) for 256GB.

Based on these numbers, the Pixel 9a’s India pricing could be similar to the Pixel 8a, which launched at ₹52,999 for the base variant. The Pixel 9a could launch as early as March 19, 2025, with sales expected to begin by March 26.