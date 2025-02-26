Pixel 9a Price Leak: What It Will Cost in UK, Canada, Europe

Google’s upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 9a, is now making rounds on the web. The phone will be the latest device in the Pixel 9 series. However, ahead of the official launch expected in mid-March, Pixel 9a prices have supposedly leaked, hinting at how much it will cost in the UK, Canada, and Europe.

Google Pixel 9a: Leaked Pricing

Folks at AndroidHeadlines earlier reported the Google Pixel 9a price for the US and Canada. And now, they have provided the phone’s pricing for European markets.

Reportedly, the Pixel 9a will start at $499 (approximately ₹43,400) for the 128GB variant and $599 (around ₹51,800) for the 256GB model in the US. In Europe, the phone is expected to launch at €549 (approximately ₹50,200) for the 128GB model and €609 (approximately ₹55,700) for the 256GB variant.

Finally, in the UK, the Pixel 9a is expected to be priced at £499 (approximately ₹55,000) for the 128GB version and £599 (approximately ₹66,000) for the 256GB model. The phone will come in four color options: Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Considering the base price in the US, Google seems to be pricing the Pixel 9a’s base model the same as last year’s Pixel 8a, which is positive given that inflation has already increased costs since then. However, the 256GB model sees an approximate $50 price increase from last year.

This also suggests we may see the Pixel 9a launch in India at a similar price to the Pixel 8a’s launch, which was ₹52,999 for the base variant.

Google Pixel 9a: Specs to Expect

According to previously leaked specifications, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.285-inch OLED display, and this time, it is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Pixel 8a. Other specs may include HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2700 nits.

The phone will reportedly use the new Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is built on a 4nm process, has eight cores clocked up to a maximum of 3.1GHz, and scored approximately 1 million in AnTuTu benchmark in our testing. However, the chip does throttle and is only a minor improvement over the Tensor G3.

Image: Pixel 9 Pro XL with Tensor G4

The Pixel 9a will feature a substantial 5,100mAh battery. It is unclear whether Google is using a silicon carbon battery, as the capacity increases by 13% from the previous model while reportedly maintaining the same thickness. The increase in capacity without a corresponding increase in size or weight does suggest this possibility, but we will await further confirmation.

The Pixel 9a will also feature a camera upgrade. The main rear camera will be upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone will run Android 15 and will receive seven years of promised Android updates.

Google Pixel 9a: Launch Date

Rumors suggest Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a on March 19, 2025, with the phone becoming available on shelves by March 26. However, these dates are specifically for the US and European markets. Given Google’s typical practice of releasing phones simultaneously in India, expect the same timeline for the Indian market as well.

For reference, the Pixel 8a was launched on May 7, 2024.

