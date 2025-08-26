“Place to pour a pint…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 26, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Place to pour a pint – Starts with “P”

4 Across: Host of the 2028 Olympics, for short – Starts with “U”

5 Across: Black suit – Starts with “C”

7 Across: Political commentator Jen – Starts with “P”

8 Across: Kick one’s feet up – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Sign of life – Starts with “P”

2 Down: Regular patron’s order, with “the” – Starts with “U”

3 Down: Loaf with a chocolate swirl – Starts with “B”

5 Down: Skill practiced on dummies, for short – Starts with “C”

6 Down: Age at which Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Place to pour a pint – PUB

4 Across: Host of the 2028 Olympics, for short – USA

5 Across: Black suit – CLUBS

7 Across: Political commentator Jen – PSAKI

8 Across: Kick one’s feet up – RELAX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sign of life – PULSE

2 Down: Regular patron’s order, with “the” – USUAL

3 Down: Loaf with a chocolate swirl – BABKA

5 Down: Skill practiced on dummies, for short – CPR

6 Down: Age at which Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one – SIX

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!