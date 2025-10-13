How to Get 67 in Plants vs Brainrots

If you’ve been grinding Plants vs Brainrots for a while, you’ve probably seen other players showing off their 67 and wondered how they got it. Maybe you’ve checked the shop, looked through all the possible drops, and still came up empty. That’s because 67 isn’t available through any normal gameplay methods. Yes, it’s an exclusive one. So you want to get 67 in Plants vs Brainrots? I’ll tell you exactly what you need to know.

What Makes 67 Special in Plants vs Brainrots

First off, let’s talk about what makes 67 so special. It’s a Limited rarity Brainrot that literally just goes by the number 67. No fancy title, no long description, just two digits. This makes it the brainrot with the shortest name in Plants vs Brainrots.

The design is pretty funny, too. You’ve got a red number 6 choking a yellow number 7. The 6 has teeth inside its circle and eyes on top, while the 7 is just getting strangled up there with its own little eyes. The whole red and yellow thing is supposed to be a ketchup and mustard reference, which honestly fits the game’s weird vibe.

67 has a base income of $16,900 per second. That income rate is pretty solid, making this brainrot worth having if you can get your hands on it.

How to Get 67 in Plants vs Brairots

The thing is, you can’t just find or unlock 67 through normal gameplay. There are only two ways to get this brainrot:

Method 1: Admin Abuse Events

Sometimes, admins will spawn 67 during special Admin Abuse sessions. These are random events where game admins join servers and mess around in the game. They will spawn many limited brainrots for you to claim. If you’re lucky enough to be in a server during one of these events, an admin might spawn 67 for players. Keep an eye on the game’s social media or Discord for announcements about these events.

Method 2: Player Gifting

The other way is hoping another player gifts you one. If someone already has 67, they can give it to you directly. This usually happens in trading communities or if you have generous friends who play the game.

67 is the only brainrot in Plants vs Brainrots that’s locked behind admin exclusivity. You can’t buy it, unlock it through progression, or find it in any in-game shop. This makes it one of the rarest collectibles in the game.