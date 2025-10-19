Did you go online after the latest Story update in Plants vs Brainrots? If you did, then you would notice that mysterious chest sitting on Central Island. That’s the Admin Chest, and believe me, it’s worth your time. This thing gives you exclusive rewards you can’t get anywhere else in the game. In this guide, I will show you all of Plants vs Brainrots Admin Chest tasks and rewards.

What is Plants vs Brainrots Admin Chest

The Admin Chest is basically a reward system that gives you rewards for completing tasks. Whenever you finish tasks, fill up a meter with six tiers, and unlock better rewards as you climb higher. The higher you go, the better the loot.

You’ll find exclusive items here like mutated Brainrots, rare seeds, and special boosts. These aren’t available in the regular shop, which makes grinding for them actually worthwhile. Plus, working on these tasks naturally makes your garden stronger anyway, so it’s a win-win.

Now, before you get too excited, you can’t just open the chest whenever you want. Even after finishing all tasks, it stays locked until an Admin Abuse event starts. These events are triggered by the developers, usually during big weekly updates.

Plants vs Brainrots Admin Chest Tasks and Rewards

The chest has six tasks you need to complete. Each one you finish bumps you up one tier on the meter. There’s even a little LED display on the chest that shows your current tier, which is a nice touch. The actual tasks seem to vary, probably depending on the event or update. Here is the list of some of the tasks I have seen in the game and other players’ servers:

Buy 25 Seeds

Open 5 / 7 Card Packs

Fuse 5 / 15 Brainrots

Kill 1,000 / 2,000 / 7,000 Brainrots

Play For 2 / 5 / 8 Hours

Buy 50 / 250 Gears

Here is the list of rewards based on their tier:

Tier Rewards Tier 1 TBA Tier 2 TBA Tier 3 TBA Tier 4 TBA Tier 5 TBA Tier 6 TBA

Note: We will update this list with the rewards after the next admin abuse starts in the game.

How to Complete Each Task Type

Here’s what works best from my experience:

Buying Gears or Seeds

This is the easiest task to start with. Go to the Gear Shop on the left side of your garden. Buy anything—War Buckets, Frost Grenades, Banana Gun, etc. Every purchase counts, and the shop restocks every five minutes. If your task is buying seeds, visit the Seed Shop instead. Buying 25 seeds will only take a few minutes.

Fusing Brainrots

Buy Cactus seeds from the shop for 200 coins. Once they’re ready, fuse Cactus with Noobini Bananini in the Fuse Machine to create Noobini Cactusini. You can finish five fusions in a short time. If the task needs fifteen, just repeat the process three times. However, don’t forget that you need the first Rebirth level to unlock the Fuse Machine. Also, the Fuse Machine is now moved to the Central Island, which you also need to unlock with $1 million in-game currency.

Opening Card Pack

The Hit List feature is gone, so your best source now is daily rewards to get cards. you get one Shiny Base Card Pack every 24 hours. Need seven packs? That’s a week of logging in. You can also earn more packs through Rebirth rewards.

Killing Brainrots

If you’re AFKing for playtime, most of this will happen automatically. Your plants will handle the kills while you’re away.

To speed things up, use Riot Potions to boost spawn rates and Damage or Speed Potions to clear waves faster.

Some tasks take time, but none of them are impossible. The exclusive rewards make it worth the effort, especially if you’re trying to build the strongest garden possible.