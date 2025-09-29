Plants vs Brainrots All Bosses: How to Spawn & Defeat

Plants vs Brainrots just got way more intense with the Bosses Update that dropped on September 27, 2025. These powerful enemies spawn every 500 kills and can really test your defenses. Let’s break down everything you need to know about defeating and spawning bosses in Plants vs Brainrots.

How Boss Spawning Works in Plants vs Brainrots

Bosses aren’t random – they show up automatically after you’ve spawned 500 regular brainrots. The catch is that you can only face bosses that match your rebirth level. If you haven’t done any rebirths yet, you’ll only see the first boss. Each rebirth unlocks access to the next tier of boss, so you need to progress through the game to face them all.

Here’s the simple rule: every 500 spawns triggers a boss, but which boss appears depends on how many times you’ve rebirthed. If your rebirth level is too low for a certain boss, you’ll get the previous tier instead.

All Bosses and Their Stats in Plants vs Brainrots

Let’s look at each boss in order, from easiest to hardest:

Boss Name HP Range Base Income Rebirth Required

Hotspotini Burrito 15,000-20,000 $750/s None (available to all)

Rhino Toasterino 20,000-25,000 $1K-4K/s 1 Rebirth

Esok Sekolah 32,000-38,000 $5K+/s 2 Rebirths

Chef Cabracadabra 50,000+ $2.4K-4.4K/s 3 Rebirths

Dragon Cannelloni 150,000+ $7.5K+/s 4 Rebirths

Boss #1: Hotspotini Burrito

This is your starter boss and the easiest one to beat. With 15,000 to 20,000 HP, Hotspotini Burrito is available to all players, even if you haven’t done any rebirths yet. It gives you $750 per second in base income, which is a nice boost for new players. Think of this boss as your training round – if you can’t beat this one, you need to upgrade your plants before moving on.

Boss #2: Rhino Toasterino

Once you hit your first rebirth, Rhino Toasterino becomes available. This boss has 20,000 to 25,000 HP, so it’s a bit tougher than the burrito. The income jumps significantly here, ranging from $1K to $4K per second.

Boss #3: Esok Sekolah

At two rebirths, you unlock Esok Sekolah. This secret brainrot boss packs 32,000 to 38,000 HP, making it nearly twice as tough as the first boss. With earnings of $5K+ per second, it’s worth the effort.

Boss #4: Chef Cabracadabra

Three rebirths unlock Chef Cabracadabra, which has over 50,000 HP. Interestingly, its income ($2.4K-4.4K/s) is actually lower than Esok Sekolah’s, but don’t let that fool you – this boss is still tough to beat and important for progression.

Boss #5: Dragon Cannelloni

The ultimate boss requires four rebirths to spawn. Dragon Cannelloni is a beast with over 150,000 HP – that’s ten times more health than the first boss! The $7.5K+ per second income makes it the most profitable boss in the game.

Best Strategies for Defeating Bosses

Beating these bosses isn’t just about having good plants – you need the right strategy. Here’s what works best:

Plant Setup : You’ll want Mythic rarity plants or higher for boss fights. Regular plants just won’t cut it against these high-HP enemies. Mutations make a huge difference too – mutated plants deal way more damage than normal ones. Also, remember that larger plants have better damage output, so prioritize growing your plants before a boss spawns.

: You’ll want Mythic rarity plants or higher for boss fights. Regular plants just won’t cut it against these high-HP enemies. Mutations make a huge difference too – mutated plants deal way more damage than normal ones. Also, remember that larger plants have better damage output, so prioritize growing your plants before a boss spawns. Spawn Point Defense: Keep your strongest attackers near the spawn point. Every bit of damage counts when you’re dealing with 150,000 HP enemies.

Rewards and Progression

Defeating bosses does two important things for your game progression. First, it increases your spawner tier, which affects what brainrots you can spawn in future waves. Second, it significantly boosts your income per second, helping you afford better plants and upgrades faster.

The income jump from Hotspotini Burrito ($750/s) to Dragon Cannelloni ($7.5K+/s) is massive – we’re talking about a 10x increase. This shows how important boss progression is for advancing through the game. If you’re just starting out, focus on beating Hotspotini Burrito consistently before worrying about rebirths. Use those $750/s earnings to upgrade your plant collection. Don’t rush into rebirthing just to unlock new bosses – make sure your defense can actually handle them first.