Plants vs Brainrots: How to Complete Artist Frenzy Event

The Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy event is here! This time, you need to hunt down specific brainrots to earn some seriously awesome rewards. In this guide, you’ll learn how to complete this event and unlock exclusive plants and gear. Check it out!

What Is the Artist Frenzy Event?

Just like the Hit List event, the Artist Frenzy event gives you a hit list of 20 brainrots you need to find and eliminate. Each time you deliver a brainrot, you’ll get rewards like seeds, potions, and even exclusive brainrots. Once you finish all 20 targets, you can restart the entire event for $50,000,000 and do it all over again.

This means you can farm the limited items multiple times, which is perfect if you want extra Pine-a-Painter Seeds or Mr Croissantiago brainrots for your collection.

How to Complete the Artist Frenzy Event in Plants vs Brainrots

If you want to join the fun, follow these steps:

Use the transparent door next to your garden to teleport to the Central Island. Once you’re there, go straight to look for the board that shows which brainrot you need to hunt next. It’s inside a small art gallery. After you’ve found and defeated the required brainrot, equip it and deliver it to the table. The game will register your progress, and you’ll immediately get your reward.

You’ll need to repeat this process 20 times with different brainrots to complete the full event. Each delivery gives you different rewards, so make sure you check what you’re earning each time. You can also skip the hit list, but it will cost you 39 Robux per brainrot.

All Artist Frenzy Event Brainrots and Rewards

Here’s the complete list of every brainrot you need to deliver and what you’ll get for each one. The rewards get better as you progress through the list:

Brainrot Required Brainrot Icon Rewards Bandito Bobrito Money Ballerina Cappuccina •Money

• Premium Water Bucket x2 Bananita Dolphinita • Alessio

• Frost Grenade x2 Gangster Footera Money Burbaloni Lulliloli • Base Card Pack

• Premium Water Bucket x2

• Pumpkin Seed Elefanto Cocofanto Riot Potion Las Tralaleritas • Money

• Bananita Dolphinita Madung • Money

• Pumpkin Seed Bottellini • Money

• Sunflower Seed

• Orcalero Orcala Frigo Camelo Money Bombini Gussini • Alessio

• Frost Grenade x3 Aerilino Armadillo • Sunflower Seed

• Burbaloni Lulliloli Baby Peperoncini and Marmellata • Sunflower Seed

• Dragon Fruit Seed Pesto Mortioni Money Kiwissimo Riot Potion Giraffa Celeste Money Constructione Tralala • Premium Water Bucket x3

• Madung Matteo • Base Card Pack

• Damage Potion Luis Traffico Money La Tomatoro • Dragon Fruit Seed

• Riot Potion Crazylone Pizaione • Money

• Monetary Masterpiece Card Garamararam • Pine-a-Painter Seed

• Mr Croissantiago

Focus on completing at least one full run of all 20 targets to secure the grand prize. After that, you can decide if you want to farm more copies or move on to other content in the game. The event area at the Central Island makes everything convenient. You don’t have to run all over the map to turn in your brainrots, which speeds up the whole process and lets you focus on the hunting part.