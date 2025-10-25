Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy Update: Release Date and Countdown

Another week, another update for big Roblox games. This week, you can expect a major update coming to Plants vs Brainrots, bringing the Artist Frenzy update. This update will be available for approximately one week and offers exciting new content for the community to discover. Below you will find all the key information about the Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy update release schedule and upcoming additions.

Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy Update Release Date and Time

The event will go live on Saturday, October 25th at 5:00 AM PT, and runs through Saturday, November 1st at 3:00 AM PT. Just like past events, including the Story and Cards update, expect fresh gameplay mechanics, obstacles, and prizes during this event. Jump in as soon as possible to maximize your time with the limited-time content.

Time Zone Converted Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, 25 October at 5:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, 25 October at 8:00 AM Europe (Central European Time) Saturday, 25 October at 2:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, 25 October at 5:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, 25 October at 9:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Saturday, 25 October at 11:00 PM

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy Update

Go set a reminder so you don’t miss out on the launch. Getting in early means you’ll have more time to complete the event challenges and collect everything. The clock is ticking, so mark your calendars:

What to Expect

This update is actually pretty huge. The developers are adding a bunch of features that’ll change how you play the game. Let’s go through what’s confirmed so far in the upcoming update:

More Story Missions – This update continues the Plants vs Brainrots storyline with new missions. You will get to learn more about what’s happening in the game’s world and why these brainrots keep showing up. These will come with decent rewards, so they’re worth completing.

– This update continues the Plants vs Brainrots storyline with new missions. You will get to learn more about what’s happening in the game’s world and why these brainrots keep showing up. These will come with decent rewards, so they’re worth completing. Brand New Biome – The new biome will have its own look and feel, different from what you’ve seen before, with different kinds of plants and brainrots.

– The new biome will have its own look and feel, different from what you’ve seen before, with different kinds of plants and brainrots. New Brainrots to Fight – More brainrots mean more variety in battles. The update will add several new brainrots, with different attack patterns and health pools.

– More brainrots mean more variety in battles. The update will add several new brainrots, with different attack patterns and health pools. A New Plant – Your garden will get a brand new plant that will help you defend our garden.

– Your garden will get a brand new plant that will help you defend our garden. Rebirth Levels – If you’ve already maxed out your rebirth progress, you’ll be happy to hear that new rebirth levels are coming.

– If you’ve already maxed out your rebirth progress, you’ll be happy to hear that new rebirth levels are coming. New Bosses – Boss fights are some of the most challenging parts of Plants vs Brainrots, and this update adds new ones.

– Boss fights are some of the most challenging parts of Plants vs Brainrots, and this update adds new ones. More Features – The developers mentioned “lots more” content is coming, which could mean anything from quality-of-life improvements to surprise mechanics.

The Plants vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy update launches this Saturday with a week’s worth of fresh content waiting for you. Log in early, experiment with the new plant, and push through those new rebirth levels. The limited-time update means you’ll want to make every day count during the event window. Good luck defending your garden against the new brainrot threats!