Note: We updated this Biomes in Plants vs Brainrots article on October 29th, 2025.

Plants vs Brainrots is getting bigger every week. When you play the game, you’ll notice that the playing field now has different sections. That’s the reason why some players are making way more money than you in the game. Each biome brings tougher enemies, better rewards, and most importantly, exclusive Secret Brainrots you can’t get anywhere else. Here is the guide to all the biomes in Plants vs Brainrots.

What Are Biomes in Plants vs Brainrots?

Biomes are permanent changes you can make to your island. When you switch biomes, the whole look of your island transforms. Each biome comes with its own set of Secret Brainrots that only spawn in that specific environment.

The enemies you face will also change based on your biome. In higher-level biomes like Desert and Jungle, the Brainrots spawn with way more HP. When you defeat these stronger enemies, they will generate more cash per second, so your earning potential goes up significantly.

All Biomes in Plants vs Brainrots

Here is the list of all available biomes in Plants vs Brainrots and how to unlock them:

Biome Tier Level How to Unlock Exclusive Secret Brainrots



Grasslands Tier I Available from the start • Blueberrinni Octopussini

• Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus

• Crazylone Pizaione

• Garamararam

• La Tomatoro

• Los Sekolitos

• Los Tralaleritos

• Meowzio Sushini

• Pot Hotspot



Desert Tier II Complete Story Brainrot Invasion 25 • El Tacorito

• Pepito Di Pollo

• Meowtronzio

• Bangello

• Rexosaurus Hatcherini



Jungle Tier III Complete Story Brainrot Invasion 50 • Mela Morta

• Maestro Stuntuffo

• Megalodino

• Conerio

• La Mostardino

1. Grasslands Biome

This is where every player begins. The Grasslands biome is simple and great for learning the basics. The Brainrots here are Tier I, so they’re the weakest and easiest to beat. Even though it’s the starting area, it has the most Secret Brainrots, which you’ll need for fusion recipes like Meowzio Sushini. Its bright green look fits well with its easy gameplay.

2. Desert Biome

The Desert biome is the next big challenge. It has a dry, sandy look, and the Brainrots here are Tier II, meaning they have more health and earn more money per second than those in Grasslands. You can unlock this biome after finishing the 25th Story Brainrot Invasion event. It also adds special Brainrots like Rexosaurus and Meowtronzio, needed for rebirths.

3. Jungle Biome

The Jungle biome is the hardest one right now. When you unlock it, your island turns into a thick jungle full of Tier III Brainrots with much higher health. You can get this biome after completing the 50th Story Brainrot Invasion event. It’s tough, but worth it, since Jungle Brainrots make the most money per second in the game.

How to Switch Between Biomes

Once you unlock the Desert biome, a small totem appears on the left side of your island near the bridge. This totem is your biome switcher. Walk up to it and interact with it to open the biome selection menu.

The menu shows you all the biomes you’ve unlocked so far. You can see which Secret Brainrots are exclusive to each biome, which is really helpful when you’re hunting for specific units. Just click on the biome you want, and your island will transform immediately.

Switching biomes is completely free and instant. There’s no cooldown or cost, so you can change as often as you want. This flexibility is important because different fusion recipes and rebirth requirements need different Secret Brainrots. Good luck with your Story invasions, and enjoy exploring each new biome as you unlock them!