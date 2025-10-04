Plants vs Brainrots: How to Complete Brainrot Prison Event

The Brainrot Prison Event is one of the newest additions to Plants vs Brainrot, and it’s got players excited about catching and jailing brainrots for cool rewards. In this guide, I will walk you through everything step by step so you can start collecting those prizes. Here is how to complete the Brainrot Prison Event in Plants vs Brainrots.

What is the Brainrot Prison Event?

The Brainrot Prison Event is all about hunting down specific brainrots and locking them up in prison. It’s a collection mission where the warden gives you a list of brainrots to capture. Every time you jail one, you get a reward. The warden then shows you what’s coming next, so you always know what prize you’re working toward. It’s a fun way to mix up the regular gameplay and earn exclusive items you can’t get anywhere else in the game.

How to Complete Prison Event in Plants vs Brainrots

Before you can start catching brainrots for the warden, you need to unlock access to the prison area. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Buy the Central Island

First things first, you need to purchase the Central Island. This costs 1 million in-game currency, so make sure you’ve saved up enough money before trying to buy it.

If you’re short on cash, focus on equipping great brainrots first. Once you hit that 1 million mark, head over to where you can buy the Central Island. It’s the transparent door just on the left of your garden.

Step 2: Enter the Prison Area

After buying the Central Island, you’ll notice a door has opened. Walk up to it, and you will be directly teleported to another island. This is where the prison is located, and it’s where you’ll find the warden waiting for you. The teleportation is instant, so don’t worry about any loading screens or delays. You’ll be ready to start the event as soon as you arrive.

Step 3: Check the Boards

Once you’re on the prison island, look for the warden. He’s the guy who runs the whole operation and gives you the mission details. You can visit him anytime to check your progress or see what brainrots you need to capture next.

Wanted Board

On the far right side of the warden, there’s a board that shows all the brainrots you need to jail, one at a time. This board is super important because it tells you exactly which brainrots to hunt for. Each brainrot listed needs to be captured and brought back to the prison. The board updates automatically as you complete captures, so you always know where you stand and what’s left to do.

Brainrot Lock Up Information

On top of the jail, there is also a small board that shows you important information like your completion percentage, how much time is left in the event, and what grand prizes you’re working toward. You’ll see everything laid out clearly so you know exactly what you need to do.

When you complete the event by finding all the prisoner brainrots, you’ll earn three incredible grand prizes:

Copuccino Seed

Wardenelli Brickatoni Brainrot

Riot Potion

Step 4: Find the Target Brainrots

Now comes the fun part – actually catching the brainrots. You just need to go back to your garden and keep your eye on the belt that spawns the brainrots. The time you see some target brainrots that you need to put back in jail spawning there, go defeat and equip them in your backpack. You don’t need any special items or tools to capture them. Just win the battle and you’re good to go.

After capturing a brainrot, head back to the warden on the prison island, submit them, and the brainrot will be added to your completion count right away. The board will also update to show your progress and reveal the next brainrot on the list. Even before you reach 100% completion, you’ll earn rewards for each brainrot you capture. It could be coins, gears, plants, or other useful stuff.

The Copuccino Seed, Wardenelli Brickatoni, and Riot Potion are waiting for you, so get out there and start filling up that prison before time runs out!