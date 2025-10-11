Plants vs Brainrots Cards: Complete List and How to Get Them

If you’re playing Plants vs Brainrots on Roblox, you’ve probably noticed the new card system. This update adds 35 different cards to the game, and they can seriously boost your gameplay. If you want to deal more damage, earn money faster, or spawn rare enemies, you will need cards. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about Plants vs Brainrots cards.

What Are Cards in Plants vs Brainrots?

Cards are special items that give your plants and base powerful bonuses, and this feature was released with the Cards update. Some cards make your plants hit harder, while others help you rake in more cash. You can use up to five cards at once if you’ve unlocked all the slots.

Each card has a rarity level that determines how hard it is to get. The rarer the card, the better the bonus it gives you. You’ll find Common cards pretty easily, but Legendary cards are super rare and super powerful.

Complete List of All 35 Plants vs Brainrots Cards

Here’s every card in the game with what it does and how rare it is. I’ve organized them by rarity so you can see which ones you should aim for.

Card Name Icon What It Does Rarity Drop Chance Secret Collection TBA Makes Secret brainrots spawn 5% more often. Legendary 0.05% Limited Collection TBA Makes Limited brainrots spawn 9% more often. Legendary 0.09% Godly Collection TBA Makes Godly brainrots spawn 14% more often Legendary 0.14% Frozen Blast Frozen brainrots take 1000 damage every second. Legendary 0.18% Toxic Cloud 5% chance to create a poison cloud that deals 100 damage per second when you kill a brainrot. Legendary 0.23% Doom Bloom All your plants deal 35% more damage. Legendary 0.28% Inferno Petal Magma brainrots explode for 10% of their max HP on death. Epic 0.37% Mythic Collection Makes Mythic brainrots spawn 25% more often. Epic 2.5% Aura When there’s a boss in the lane, all other brainrots are 50% weaker. Epic 3.5% Mono-crop Mindset When you fill a whole row with the same plant type, they deal 15% more damage. Epic 0.74% Petal Storm Every 10th hit from a plant sends out petals that deal 5,000 damage to all nearby enemies. Epic 0.83% Bloom Ascendant After killing 1000 brainrots, all your plants get 100% better stats for 5 minutes. Epic 0.92% Rizzrot Manifestation Increases your luck by 50%. Epic 1.02% Freezing Field Every 50 brainrots you kill, all brainrots freeze for 5 seconds. Epic 1.11% Meteor Strike Every 50 brainrots you kill, a meteor hits and deals 25,000 damage to all brainrots. Epic 1.20% Bloom Bank Saves 10% of your money, then pays out 3x that amount when you kill 500 brainrots. Epic 1.29% Tile Trio If you put three plants of the same type on one tile, they deal 15% more damage. Rare 1.94% Frozen Frenzy Your plants deal 35% more damage to frozen brainrots. Rare 2.08% Plant Frenzy Every 25 brainrots killed by a plant makes it go into 100% Frenzy mode for 8 seconds. Rare 2.22% Spirit Bloom Every 25 brainrots killed, one random plant gets 10% Rage for 10 seconds. Rare 0.83% Legendary Collection Makes Legendary brainrots spawn 25% more often. Uncommon 4.5% Home Run When you kill a brainrot with a bat, it deals 80% of that brainrot’s max health as damage to all others. Uncommon 3.93% Chain Lightning Every 50 brainrots you kill, lightning strikes 5 random brainrots for 10,000 damage each. Uncommon 4.16% Solar Burst Every 200 brainrots you kill, you instantly get 10 minutes worth of bonus money based on your $/s. Uncommon 4.39% Time Blossom TBA After killing 100 brainrots, time slows down by 50% for 10 seconds. Uncommon 4.50% Secret Slayer Every time you kill a secret rarity brainrot, you get 10x your Cash per Minute instantly. Uncommon 4.62% Rare Collection Makes Rare brainrots spawn 25% more often. Common 8% Epic Collection TBA Makes Epic brainrots spawn 25% more often. Common 6.47% Sunflower Flurry Sunflowers have a 10% chance to attack one extra time. Common 1.39% Pumpkin Flurry Pumpkins have a 10% chance to attack one extra time. Common 7.39% Cactus Flurry Cacti have a 10% chance to attack one extra time. Common 12% Batter Up Your bats deal 30% more damage. Common 15% Whirlwind Every 100 brainrots you kill, a wind gust knocks all brainrots back to the start. Common 8.32% Brainrot Blessing You earn 10% more income from all brainrots. Common 25%

How to Get Card Packs in Plants vs Brainrots

You can grab card packs through three different methods. Let me break them down for you:

1. Daily Rewards

This is hands down the best free way to get cards. Every day, you need to place a certain number of brainrots on the platform. When you complete all the daily tasks, you get a shiny card pack as your final reward. You’ll also snag some useful gears along the way. Just log in daily and you’ll build up your collection over time without spending any Robux.

2. Rebirth System

Once you hit Rebirth level 2, the game starts giving you card packs for each rebirth you complete. This is a one-time reward per rebirth level, so you can’t farm it forever. One important thing to know: each Rebirth level also unlocks one more card slot. You start with only one card slot, but you can use up to five cards at once after reaching Rebirth level 5.

3. Buy from the Shop

If you don’t want to grind, you can buy card packs with Robux. Here’s what the shop offers:

Pack Bundle Number of Packs Cost in Robux Single Pack 1 pack 249 Robux Small Bundle 3 packs 598 Robux Large Bundle 10 packs 1,699 Robux

How to Equip and Use Cards in Plants vs Brainrots

Once you’ve got some cards, you need to equip them to actually use their effects. Here’s how you do it:

Go to the player cards area on the right side of your garden. Walk up to the station and interact with it. Click on the cards you want to use from your deck (you can only use one copy of each card type at once).

How to Merge Cards for Better Stats

Merging is how you upgrade your cards to make them more powerful. When you merge three of the same cards, you get one stronger version with better effects. Here’s the process:

Collect three copies of the exact same card. Go to the card merger station on the central island. Select the three cards you want to merge and click the green Merge button.

After merging, your new card will have improved stats. The percentages go up, the damage numbers get bigger, and overall, it’s just a better version of the card.

That’s all about Plants vs Brainrots cards. This new system also gives you something to work toward even after you’ve maxed out other parts of your base. You can always be hunting for that one Legendary card you’re missing, or trying to get shiny versions of your favorites. It adds a whole new layer to the game that wasn’t there before. Good luck with your pack openings, and I hope you get some Legendary drops!