Plants vs Brainrots Cards Update: Release Date and What to Expect

A new update is arriving today, and it will be called the Plants vs Brainrots Cards update. Get ready, as the developers will introduce an entirely new gameplay dimension with the Cards feature. This week-long event runs until October 18, giving you so much time to explore all the new content. If you want to know when the update drops and what’s included, here’s a full breakdown.

Plants vs Brainrots Cards Update Release Date and Time

The Cards update goes live on Saturday, October 11th, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT (Pacific) and runs until Saturday, October 18th, at 3:30 AM PT. This event will run for the whole week, and just like the Prison Event update, you can enjoy new features and more. Make sure that you are online as much as you can during the week if you want to experience all the rewards:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, October 11 at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 11 at 5:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, October 11 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 11 at 5:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 11 at 9:00 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 11 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to the Plants vs Brainrots Cards Update

If you want to get ready to tackle the new Cards update, you should start preparing now by maxing out your current plants and gathering any resources you have. If you want to know when exactly you need to be online, here is the countdown timer:

What to Expect

The Cards update is packed with new content that will really change how you play Plants vs Brainrots. Collect, upgrade, and deploy cards to gain powerful advantages!

Cards System – A completely new feature that adds strategic depth to your gameplay. Collect, upgrade, and deploy cards to gain powerful advantages.

– A completely new feature that adds strategic depth to your gameplay. Collect, upgrade, and deploy cards to gain powerful advantages. Brand New Event – Participate in exclusive event challenges with limited-time rewards and unique gameplay mechanics.

– Participate in exclusive event challenges with limited-time rewards and unique gameplay mechanics. Daily Rewards – Log in every day during the event to claim special rewards and bonuses.

– Log in every day during the event to claim special rewards and bonuses. New Plants – Discover fresh plant varieties with unique abilities to boost your defenses.

– Discover fresh plant varieties with unique abilities to boost your defenses. New Boss – Face off against a challenging new boss that will test your strategic skills.

– Face off against a challenging new boss that will test your strategic skills. New Brainrots – Encounter new enemy types with unpredictable attack patterns.

– Encounter new enemy types with unpredictable attack patterns. Rebirth System – Take your progression to the next level with the new rebirth mechanic.

Don’t miss out on this game-changing update. Join the action when the Cards Update goes live today! Plus, log in to the game early so you can experience the admin abuse event.