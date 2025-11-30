The Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event is now live, and it brings a bunch of festive rewards, quests, and special holiday items you can grind for. If you want to unlock every plant, brainrot, token, and bonus from the event, this guide will walk you through everything in a simple and friendly way. You’ll learn how the Christmas Conveyor works, how to earn XP fast, how the quests refresh, and what you can buy with your Christmas Tokens.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Guide

The event takes place on Central Island, and the main feature you’ll use is the Christmas Conveyor. This is like a reward track that you can level up by earning XP. As your Conveyor level goes up, you unlock items like plants, crates, eggs, gears, and more. There’s a free track and a premium track, and the premium one costs 500 Robux.

You can also earn Christmas Tokens, which you’ll spend in the Christmas Shop. These tokens come from quests, the Advent Calendar, Story Mission invasions, and the Conveyor track.

All Christmas Conveyor Rewards

Here is every reward available right now. More rewards will unlock as the event grows, but these are confirmed:

Conveyor Level Free Rewards Premium Rewards 1 50 Christmas Tokens Los Giftarinos 2 5 Premium Water Bucket 3 Expansion Card Pack 3 100 Christmas Tokens 3 Frost Blower 4 75 Christmas Tokens 2 Christmas Crate 5 TBA 1 Damage Potion

New levels will be added throughout the event, so you want to keep progressing daily.

How to Earn Christmas Conveyor XP in Plants vs Brainrots

You have three ways to level up the Conveyor. Each one gives a different amount of XP:

Method XP Gained Daily Advent Calendar 24 XP Conveyor Quests 8 / 10 / 18 XP Christmas Invasions 10 XP (win) / 5 XP (lose)

The Daily Advent Calendar is the easiest. You just log in and tap the calendar. The Conveyor Quests give the most total XP but take effort. Christmas Invasions are like story invasions, but Christmas-themed, and you need 1 Christmas Token to enter by opening an Evil Present.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Conveyor Quests Explained

You get three Christmas Quests every 24 hours. They are grouped into Easy, Medium, and Hard. The harder the quest, the more XP you get. Here are all the quests found so far:

Easy Quests (8 XP each)

Gift an item to a player

Purchase 20+ seeds

Defeat 1,000+ Brainrots

Fuse Brainrots on the Fuse Machine

Medium Quests (10 XP each)

Use a machine 15+ times

Merge Mutated Brainrots

Purchase 30+ seeds

Purchase 30+ gears

Open a Card Pack

Hard Quests (18 XP each)

Purchase 60+ gears

Merge 6+ Mutated Plants on the Mutated Machine

Defeat 2,000+ Brainrots

Extract XP from plants using the Plant Extractor

The best strategy is to finish the Easy and Medium ones first since they give solid XP for less effort. If you want fast conveyor levels, combine quests with invasions.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Shop Items

You’ll need Christmas Tokens for crates, eggs, and special items. You can earn them through:

Christmas Conveyor

Daily Advent Calendar

Ornament rewards

Logging in daily gives the biggest boost and sometimes even gives plants or brainrots for free. Once you have enough tokens, you can buy the items below.

Item Price Content / Effect Christmas 2025 Crate 300 Tokens



or



249 Robux • Tri Chill-Inos Seed (1%)

• Cranberrllto Seed (9%)

• Roast Potato Seed (35%)

• Pine-a-Present Seed (55%) Christmas 2025 Egg 250 Tokens



or



249 Robux • Santa Slelghita (1%)

• Festivo Treno (9%)

• Los Giftarinos (35%)

• Santteo (55%) Ring Ring Racketini 400 Tokens



or



349 Robux –

The Christmas Egg is the best value if you want rare characters, while the Crate helps you expand your plant lineup.

The Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Part 1 is made for daily players who want steady rewards without grinding too hard. If you stay active each day, you’ll fill up the Conveyor quickly and unlock everything before the event ends. Try to log in often, do your quests, and enjoy the Christmas-themed gameplay while it lasts.