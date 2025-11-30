Home » Gaming » Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Guide

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Guide

The Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event is now live, and it brings a bunch of festive rewards, quests, and special holiday items you can grind for. If you want to unlock every plant, brainrot, token, and bonus from the event, this guide will walk you through everything in a simple and friendly way. You’ll learn how the Christmas Conveyor works, how to earn XP fast, how the quests refresh, and what you can buy with your Christmas Tokens.

The event takes place on Central Island, and the main feature you’ll use is the Christmas Conveyor. This is like a reward track that you can level up by earning XP. As your Conveyor level goes up, you unlock items like plants, crates, eggs, gears, and more. There’s a free track and a premium track, and the premium one costs 500 Robux.

You can also earn Christmas Tokens, which you’ll spend in the Christmas Shop. These tokens come from quests, the Advent Calendar, Story Mission invasions, and the Conveyor track.

All Christmas Conveyor Rewards

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event

Here is every reward available right now. More rewards will unlock as the event grows, but these are confirmed:

Conveyor LevelFree RewardsPremium Rewards
150 Christmas TokensLos Giftarinos
25 Premium Water Bucket3 Expansion Card Pack
3100 Christmas Tokens3 Frost Blower
475 Christmas Tokens2 Christmas Crate
5TBA1 Damage Potion

New levels will be added throughout the event, so you want to keep progressing daily.

How to Earn Christmas Conveyor XP in Plants vs Brainrots

You have three ways to level up the Conveyor. Each one gives a different amount of XP:

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event

MethodXP Gained
Daily Advent Calendar24 XP
Conveyor Quests8 / 10 / 18 XP
Christmas Invasions10 XP (win) / 5 XP (lose)

The Daily Advent Calendar is the easiest. You just log in and tap the calendar. The Conveyor Quests give the most total XP but take effort. Christmas Invasions are like story invasions, but Christmas-themed, and you need 1 Christmas Token to enter by opening an Evil Present.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Conveyor Quests Explained

You get three Christmas Quests every 24 hours. They are grouped into Easy, Medium, and Hard. The harder the quest, the more XP you get. Here are all the quests found so far:

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Quests

Easy Quests (8 XP each)

  • Gift an item to a player
  • Purchase 20+ seeds
  • Defeat 1,000+ Brainrots
  • Fuse Brainrots on the Fuse Machine

Medium Quests (10 XP each)

Hard Quests (18 XP each)

  • Purchase 60+ gears
  • Merge 6+ Mutated Plants on the Mutated Machine
  • Defeat 2,000+ Brainrots
  • Extract XP from plants using the Plant Extractor

The best strategy is to finish the Easy and Medium ones first since they give solid XP for less effort. If you want fast conveyor levels, combine quests with invasions.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Shop Items

You’ll need Christmas Tokens for crates, eggs, and special items. You can earn them through:

  • Christmas Conveyor
  • Daily Advent Calendar
  • Ornament rewards

Logging in daily gives the biggest boost and sometimes even gives plants or brainrots for free. Once you have enough tokens, you can buy the items below.

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event

ItemPriceContent / Effect
Christmas 2025 Crate300 Tokens

or

249 Robux		• Tri Chill-Inos Seed (1%)
• Cranberrllto Seed (9%)
• Roast Potato Seed (35%)
• Pine-a-Present Seed (55%)
Christmas 2025 Egg250 Tokens

or

249 Robux		• Santa Slelghita (1%)
• Festivo Treno (9%)
• Los Giftarinos (35%)
• Santteo (55%)
Ring Ring Racketini400 Tokens

or

349 Robux

The Christmas Egg is the best value if you want rare characters, while the Crate helps you expand your plant lineup.

The Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Part 1 is made for daily players who want steady rewards without grinding too hard. If you stay active each day, you’ll fill up the Conveyor quickly and unlock everything before the event ends. Try to log in often, do your quests, and enjoy the Christmas-themed gameplay while it lasts.

