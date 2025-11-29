Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Part 1 Update: Release Date and Countdown

The weekend is coming, and that means another Plants vs Brainrots update is rolling out too, bringing the holiday spirit straight to your defense garden. The Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Part 1 update offers new activities, exclusive rewards, and more plants and brainrots to add to your collection. Check them out!

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Part 1 Update Release Date

Christmas Part 1 update officially launches on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at 1:00 PM PT. That’s when you can jump into the game and start exploring all the new content. Here’s when it goes live in different time zones around the world:

Time Zone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) November 29 – 1:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) November 29 – 4:00 PM CET (Central European Time) November 29 – 10:00 PM IST (India) November 30 – 2:30 AM JST (Japan) November 30 – 6:00 AM AEST (Australia) November 30 – 7:00 AM

You’ve got until Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT to grab all the exclusive items. Once that time hits, the special rewards are gone for good, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Part 1 Update

The countdown is on until Christmas Part 1 drops. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Once the update goes live, be ready to play right away, because there will also be an Admin Abuse event. Also, keep an eye on the chat notifications at the top of your screen throughout the week because Jandel will be sharing important updates and announcements.

What to Expect

This is the first part of the Christmas Update, and it’s packed with stuff to do. You’re getting new activities that’ll keep you busy all week, plus lots of new rewards to collect. The update also brings fresh brainrots and plants to unlock, so there is so much content to experiment with.

On top of that, you’ll see some quality-of-life improvements that make the game feel smoother overall. The developers are adding lots more features, too, so expect some surprises when you log in.

All of these will keep you busy this week, so make sure you’re logging in consistently to claim all those rewards. You ready to jump in?