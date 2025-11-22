If you’ve been playing Plants vs Brainrots, you probably know that mutations make your plants stronger. Most mutations just bump up damage numbers or help you earn more coins. But the Corrupted mutation? That’s something special. It gives your plants way more health, which makes them last longer in tough fights. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Corrupted plants in Plants vs Brainrots, and why they matter.

How to Get Corrupted Plants in Plants vs Brainrots

In Plants vs Brainrots Season 1 update, getting mutations normally depends on the weather, so the whole process is tied to luck. Corrupted Chef NPC breaks that pattern by offering a guaranteed method to obtain them with no event or special conditions required, making them much more reliable to chase.

Here’s what you need to do to obtain corrupted plants in Plants vs Brainrots:

Head to the central island through the transparent door in your garden. Once you’re on the central island, look for the Corrupted Chef NPC. Walk up to the corrupted chef while holding a plant in your hand and submit the item to the chef. You’ll need to wait for 5 minutes, and the Corrupted plant will appear in your inventory.

What Does the Corrupted Mutation Do

Most mutations in Plants vs Brainrots focus on making your plants hit harder or helping your brainrots earn more money. The Corrupted mutation is all about defense instead. It multiplies your plant’s health by 10 times. This health boost is massive. In story mode, your plants have a set amount of health points. When tough waves of brainrots come rushing at your setup, regular plants might get destroyed pretty quickly. But with Corrupted plants, they can take way more hits before going down.

The Corrupted mutation was basically made for story mode. The enemies you face there are tankier and hit harder than those you deal with in regular gameplay. Having that extra health means your plants stick around long enough to actually do their job. You can use the Corrupted mutation on any plant you want. So, you can pick your favorite plants and make them nearly indestructible. Your story mode runs will thank you.