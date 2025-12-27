How to Get Del Blingo 2026 in Plants vs Brainrots (Ball Drop Guide)

The New Year event in Plants vs Brainrots brings one of the most exciting limited rewards: Del Blingo 2026 Brainrot. This special character only spawns during ball drops, and you have multiple chances to grab it as midnight hits around the world. Let’s break down exactly when and how to get Del Blingo 2026 in Plants vs Brainrots, completed with the Ball Drop guide.

What is Del Blingo 2026 in Plants vs Brainrots?

Del Blingo 2026 is a limited edition brainrot that only appears during the New Year 2026 event in Plants vs Brainrots. Unlike regular brainrots you can get anytime, this one is time-sensitive and won’t be available after the event ends.

The best part is that you can actually get Del Blingo 2026 multiple times. So if you’re dedicated, you can collect several copies throughout the event. Now keep on reading to find out the process.

How the Ball Drop Works in Plants vs Brainrots

The event follows real-world New Year celebrations around the globe. As midnight strikes in different parts of the world, the ball drops in Central Island, and Del Blingo 2026 will spawn. So, when you’re in the game during a ball drop, you’ll see the countdown timer ticking down. Once it hits zero, the ball drops, and Del Blingo 2026 appears for you to claim in your garden. It’s that simple!

So remember, every time the ball drops in a new timezone, there will be rewards, and Del Blingo 2026 will spawn again for you.

Complete Plants vs Brainrots Ball Drop Schedule Guide

So, the event begins in the Line Islands (UTC+14), which is the first place in the world to reach midnight. Once the ball drops there in-game, every other region follows after a set number of hours.

You don’t need to track each timezone separately. Just wait for the Line Islands ball drop, then use the “Hours After Line Islands” column below to see how long you need to wait for the next one in your region. Use this table to plan which ones you want to catch:

Time Zone Hours After Line Islands Line Islands First ball drop New Zealand +1 hour Australia (Sydney) +3 hours Japan/Korea +5 hours China +6 hours India +8.5 hours Moscow +11 hours Europe +13 hours UK/Portugal +14 hours Brazil +17 hours US East Coast (ET) +19 hours US West Coast (PT) +22 hours

Here is the countdown until the New Year 2026 drops in Line Island:

So, for example, if you’re playing from India, you can log in to see the very first ball drop when it happens in the Line Islands. After that, just come back 8.5 hours later, and you’ll see the next ball drop happen in-game for India.

How to Get Del Blingo 2026 in Plants vs Brainrots

Here is how to get the limited brainrot:

Pick your time zones wisely – You probably can’t catch every single ball drop unless you’re awake for 24+ hours. Look at the schedule and pick 3-5 that fit your day.

– You probably can’t catch every single ball drop unless you’re awake for 24+ hours. Look at the schedule and pick 3-5 that fit your day. Set phone alarms – Don’t rely on memory. Set an alarm 15 minutes before each ball drop you want to catch. This gives you time to log in and get ready. Sometimes servers get busy when everyone logs in at once. Getting there a few minutes early means you won’t miss it due to loading screens.

– Don’t rely on memory. Set an alarm 15 minutes before each ball drop you want to catch. This gives you time to log in and get ready. Sometimes servers get busy when everyone logs in at once. Getting there a few minutes early means you won’t miss it due to loading screens. Stay near the countdown area – When you log in, head to where the ball drop countdown is displayed in Central Island. You want to be ready when it hits zero.

Before the ball drops, go back to your garden. Make sure you already have your best plants to defeat the brainrot so that it can go into your collection easily.

Limited characters in Plants vs Brainrots often become valuable collector’s items. Once this event ends, Del Blingo 2026 won’t spawn again. Plus, each copy you collect might have different uses. Some players like having multiples for trading or showing off their collection. Are you ready to celebrate the New Year across every timezone?