How to Unlock Desert Biome in Plants vs Brainrots

The Story Update dropped on October 18th, 2025, and it changed everything in Plants vs Brainrots. Gone are the days of hunting targets for Tomade Torelli. Now you’re defending your garden from waves of enemies, and if you stick with it, you’ll unlock the brand new Desert biome in Plants vs Brainrots with some seriously rare Brainrots. Here is how to unlock it.

What is the Story Update in Plants vs Brainrots?

The latest update brings a new feature in the game where you’ll face brainrot invasions that come with their own stories. The first batch focuses on Noobini, and trust me, these invasions get tougher as you go. But here’s the good news: even if you lose, you still get rewards. You just have to wait 30 minutes to an hour before the next invasion pops up.

The update kicked off with a cutscene showing developer Jandel’s avatar fighting off a Boneca Ambalabu brainrot. Then all the plants gathered for what looked like a war council. There are also hints about more story content coming on October 25th, 2025.

How to Unlock the Desert Biome in Plants vs Brainrots

Now, to unlock the new Desert Biome in Plants vs Brainrots, you need to complete all 25 story missions. There’s no shortcut here. Each mission tests your defense skills, and they progressively get harder. To make your plants stronger, don’t forget to use the Plant Extractor to level them up.

The Desert is worth it, though, because it’s the only place where you can find five exclusive Secret-rarity Brainrots. Here’s what the Desert brings to your garden:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon El Tacorito TBA Pepito Di Pollo Meowtronzio Bangello Rexosaurus Hatcherini

These Brainrots are tier 2 enemies, which means they’re tougher than what you’re used to. The hot, dry climate of the Desert apparently makes them stronger.

Tips for Completing Story Missions

If you want to unlock the Desert biome, then take your time with each invasion. Study the wave patterns and figure out which plants work best in your garden. If you fail, don’t stress it. You’ll get another chance in less than an hour, and you still pocket some rewards even from failed attempts.

The Desert biome is your reward for pushing through all 25 missions. Those five Secret-rarity Brainrots are exclusive to this area, so there’s no other way to catch them. Start working through the story missions now, and you’ll be exploring the Desert before you know it.