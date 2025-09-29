Home » Gaming » Plants vs Brainrots All Lucky Eggs and Rewards

Plants vs Brainrots All Lucky Eggs and Rewards

Lucky Eggs in Plants vs Brainrots are like chests that give you free brainrots without having to fight them. These eggs spawn randomly or can be purchased, and each type offers different rewards. Let’s break down everything you need to know about finding and using Lucky Eggs in Plants vs Brainrots.

All Lucky Egg Types in Plants vs Brainrots

There are four main types of Lucky Eggs in the game, each with different rarities and ways to obtain them:

Egg TypeRarityHealthHow to GetCost (if buyable)
Mythical Lucky EggMythicalUnknownRandom spawnFree

Godly Lucky Egg		Godly25,000 HPRandom spawnFree

Secret Lucky Egg		Secret~150,000 HPRandom spawnFree

Meme Lucky Egg		Limited150,000 HPspawn or Shop249-1,999 Robux

How Lucky Eggs Work

Lucky Eggs are basically loot boxes that appear during gameplay. When you find one, you need to attack it until its health drops to zero. Once destroyed, the egg gives you one of several possible brainrots based on that egg’s loot table. It’s a great way to expand your collection without fighting regular brainrots. Higher rarity eggs have more health, so they take longer to crack open, but they also tend to have better rewards inside.

Mythical Lucky Egg

The Mythical Lucky Egg is one of the standard egg types, though specific details about its contents are still being looked into. We know it spawns randomly and contains mythical-tier brainrots, but the exact health amount and loot table are unknown.

Godly Lucky Egg

The Godly Lucky Egg is easier to spot and crack than higher-tier eggs, with only 25,000 HP to chew through. It has a slight chance to spawn and contains three possible brainrots: Matteo, Odin Din Din Dun, and Tralalelo Tralala. While the exact drop rates aren’t confirmed yet, all three brainrots from this egg are valuable additions to any collection.

Secret Lucky Egg

With around 150,000 HP, this is one of the toughest eggs to crack, but it’s potentially worth the effort since it’s a secret rarity item. The egg spawns randomly and costs nothing when found naturally.

Meme Lucky Egg (Limited)

The Meme Lucky Egg is unique because it’s the only egg you can buy with Robux, though it can also spawn naturally with 150,000 HP. If you want to buy them, you’ve got three options: 249 Robux for one egg, 699 Robux for three eggs (saving you 48 Robux), or 1,999 Robux for ten eggs (the best value at 200 Robux per egg). The loot table for this egg:

BrainrotDrop Chance
Arminini Bodybuilderini55%
Squalo Cavallo35%
Bredda Ratto9%
Gattotini Owlini1%

That 1% chance for Gattotini Owlini is brutal, but it keeps players coming back. Most of the time you’ll get Arminini Bodybuilderini, which isn’t bad but might not be worth 249 Robux if you already have it.

