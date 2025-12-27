The Firework Rocket Event in Plants vs Brainrots is running alongside the New Year celebration, and it’s your chance to earn a ton of rewards. Fireworks spawn across the map every few minutes, and all you need to do is smack them with your bat to launch them. Each launch gets you rewards and moves you up the reward track. This is the complete Plants vs Brainrots Firework Rocket Event guide.

Plants vs Brainrots Firework Rocket Event Guide

So after the New Year’s 2026 update drops, you will meet with Grande Explodito. He will explain that not only can you get a new Del Blingo 2026 in your collection, a repeatable New Year event shop, but you will also be able to join the Firework Rocket Event in the game.

Fireworks will appear randomly around the islands every couple of minutes. When you spot one, run over and hit it with your bat. The firework will then launch into the sky, and you instantly get a reward. It sounds simple because it is! There’s no complicated mechanic for this.

The fireworks spawn for everyone on the server, so you might see other players running around looking for them too. You can work together to find them faster or just do your own thing – both strategies work fine.

Firework Rocket Event 50-Tier Reward Track

Every firework you launch gives you progress on a 50-tier reward track. Each tier has its own unique reward, such as plants, brainrots, and gears. You need to work your way up from tier 1 to tier 50. Once you complete all 50 tiers, the reward track resets, and you can start over. This means the event is repeatable. So dedicated players can keep earning rewards as long as the event runs.

The New Year Event Shop Price Reset Bonus

Now here’s the game-changer: When you complete all 50 tiers, all the New Year’s Event Shop prices reset back to their original base cost.

The event shop uses a doubling price system where each purchase makes the next one cost twice as much. By the time you’ve bought an item 3-4 times, prices get crazy expensive. But finishing the 50-tier firework track resets everything back to normal prices.

This makes the firework event essential, not optional. You’re not just earning rewards from the track itself, but you’re also unlocking massive savings in the shop. That’s why you should always complete at least one full reward track before spending big in the shop.

So log into Plants vs Brainrots now, start hunting those fireworks, and work your way through the 50-tier track. Your wallet will thank you when you hit that shop with reset prices!