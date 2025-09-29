How to Use Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots: Recipe Guide

Note: We last updated this Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots article on September 29th.

If you’re playing Plants vs Brainrots in Roblox, you might have seen the purple machine standing close to the garden, which is the Fuse Machine. This cool feature lets you combine your plants with brainrots to create brand new characters. It doesn’t sound very easy, but it’s actually pretty simple once you get the hang of it. Here is how to use Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots with the complete recipe guide.

How to Use the Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Fuse Machine is a special tool in Plants vs Brainrots that mixes your plant with a brainrot to make a totally new character. You can create characters ranging from Rare all the way up to Secret rarity. The rarer your fusion, the better its stats and income rate will be. However, you need Rebirth Level 1 to be able to use the machine.

Using the Fuse Machine is easier than you might think. After you find the Fuse Machine right next to your plot, just follow these simple steps:

Place your plant down first. This is important because the order matters. Add your brainrot after the plant. Turn on the Fuse Machine and watch the magic happen.

Just remember that mutations and variants don’t change the outcome. So if you use a Rainbow Watermelon instead of a regular one, you’ll still get the same normal Bombardilo Watermelondrilo. Don’t worry about wasting special variants on fusions.

All Fusion Recipes in Plants vs Brainrots

Now let’s get to the good stuff. Here’s every single fusion you can make with the Fuse Machine. I’ve organized them by rarity so you can see which ones are worth chasing.

Fusion Name Plant Needed Brainrot Needed Rarity Orangutini Strawberrini Strawberry Orangutini Ananassini Rare Noobini Cactusini Cactus Noobini Bananini Rare Svinino Pumpkinino Pumpkin Svinino Bombondino Epic Brr Brr Sunflowerini Sunflower Brr Brr Patapim Epic Bombardilo Watermelondrilo Watermelon Bombardilo Crocodilo Mythic Dragonfrutina Dolphinita Dragon Fruit Bananita Dolphinita Legendary Eggplantini Burbaloloni Eggplant Burbaloni Lulliloli Legendary Cocotanko Giraffanto Cocotank Girafa Celeste Godly Carnivourita Tralalerita Carnivorous Plant Tralalero Tralala Godly Los Mr Carrotitos Mr Carrot Seed Los Tralaleritos Secret

Note: We will keep updating this article whenever a new recipe for the Fuse Machine drops.

Tips for Making the Best Fusions

Now that you know all the recipes, here are some tips to help you make smart choices:

Focus on rarity first. Higher rarity fusions give you better income rates and stats. If you have the materials for a Legendary or Godly fusion, go for those instead of making multiple Rare ones.

Don't waste special variants.

Plan your resources. Some plants and brainrots are harder to get than others. Before you fuse, think about whether you might need those materials for something else later.

The Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots opens up a whole new way to play. Each combination brings something different to your game. Start with the easier recipes to get comfortable with the process, then work your way up to those Godly and Secret fusions. Now you’ve got all the recipes and tips you need.

Head to that Fuse Machine and start creating. Good luck with your fusions, and have fun experimenting with different combinations!