Home » Gaming » All Gears in Plants vs Brainrots: Stats and Prices

All Gears in Plants vs Brainrots: Stats and Prices

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Note: We last updated this all gears in Plants vs Brainrots article on September 29th.

So, you might have the best plants set up, but without the right gears in Plants vs Brainrots to back them up, those brainrots will overwhelm you fast. The tricky part is knowing what to buy and when to use it. Some gears are absolute essentials, while others just drain your cash. This guide breaks down every gear available in the game so you can spend your money wisely.

Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

What Are Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Gears are items you can use to help defend your plants and attack brainrots. Some gears are weapons that deal damage, while others help your plants grow faster or give you special advantages.

You can buy most gears from the Gear Shop in the main hub. The shop updates its inventory every 5 minutes, so you’ll see different items available throughout your play session. Once you buy a gear, it goes into your inventory. You need to manually activate or equip it when you want to use it.

List of Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Here’s every gear you can get in Plants vs Brainrots right now. The table below shows you the name, rarity, price, and what each item does:

GearRarityPriceWhat It Does
BatCommonFreeBasic melee weapon that deals 20 damage per hit to brainrots
Gears Plants vs Brainrots
Water Bucket		Epic$7,500

or

34 Robux		Splash on plants to boost growth speed by 25%

Frost Grenade		Epic$12,500

or

54 Robux

or

Redeem Code: frozen		Throw at brainrots to stun them temporarily

Banana Gun		Epic$25,000 or 74 RobuxRanged weapon with 42 ammo that deals 100 damage per shot

Frost Blower		Legendary$125,000

or

189 Robux		Freezes brainrots and cuts their movement speed by 50%
Gears Plants vs Brainrots
Lucky Potion		LegendaryRedeem Code: STACKS

or

179 Robux		Increases your chances of getting rare mutations and spawns
Gears Plants vs Brainrots
Speed Potion		Legendary199 RobuxMakes your plants and brainrots move faster and act quicker

Damage Potion		Legendary199 RobuxBoosts plant damage output by 50%
Gears Plants vs Brainrots
Carrot Launcher		Godly$500,000

or

399 Robux		Heavy weapon that deals 500 damage to brainrots and flings other players

How to Get Gears

Head to the main hub and find the Gear Shop NPC. When you talk to them, you’ll see what’s currently available for purchase. The shop refreshes every 5 minutes. This means if you don’t see the gear you want right now, wait a bit and check back. Even rare items like Frost Grenades show up pretty often, so you won’t have to wait long.

You can buy gears with in-game cash or Robux. Cash is what you earn by playing the game normally. Robux is the premium currency you purchase with real money. Using Robux gets you gears instantly without grinding for cash.

After buying a gear, open your inventory to find it. You need to manually equip weapons like the Bat or Banana Gun before you can use them. Consumables like potions and grenades can be activated directly from your inventory.

Also Read:

Which Gears Should You Buy First

You don’t need to buy all gears in the game. Some are must-haves while others are nice extras. Here’s how I’d rank them based on usefulness:

UsefulnessGear
EssentialFrost Grenade
Highly Recommended• Lucky Potion
• Speed Potion
Useful• Water Bucket
• Banana Gun
LuxuryCarrot Launcher

Start with the essentials first, and when you already have lots of money in your pocket, then go purchase the luxury items. Your plants can only do so much on their own. The right gear at the right time makes all the difference between winning and losing your defense in the game.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Itto Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Qiqi Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Roblox Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Times (September 30th,...

Roblox Bathe Da Baby Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Japanese Supermarket Simulator Codes (September 2025)

How to Get the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

Roblox Escape The Tsunami Codes (September 2025)

Plants vs Brainrots All Lucky Eggs and Rewards

How to Use Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots: Recipe...

How to Get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits