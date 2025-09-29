All Gears in Plants vs Brainrots: Stats and Prices

Note: We last updated this all gears in Plants vs Brainrots article on September 29th.
So, you might have the best plants set up, but without the right gears in Plants vs Brainrots to back them up, those brainrots will overwhelm you fast. The tricky part is knowing what to buy and when to use it. Some gears are absolute essentials, while others just drain your cash. This guide breaks down every gear available in the game so you can spend your money wisely.
Table of Contents
What Are Gears in Plants vs Brainrots
Gears are items you can use to help defend your plants and attack brainrots. Some gears are weapons that deal damage, while others help your plants grow faster or give you special advantages.
You can buy most gears from the Gear Shop in the main hub. The shop updates its inventory every 5 minutes, so you’ll see different items available throughout your play session. Once you buy a gear, it goes into your inventory. You need to manually activate or equip it when you want to use it.
List of Gears in Plants vs Brainrots
Here’s every gear you can get in Plants vs Brainrots right now. The table below shows you the name, rarity, price, and what each item does:
|Gear
|Rarity
|Price
|What It Does
|Bat
|Common
|Free
|Basic melee weapon that deals 20 damage per hit to brainrots
Water Bucket
|Epic
|$7,500
or
34 Robux
|Splash on plants to boost growth speed by 25%
Frost Grenade
|Epic
|$12,500
or
54 Robux
or
Redeem Code: frozen
|Throw at brainrots to stun them temporarily
Banana Gun
|Epic
|$25,000 or 74 Robux
|Ranged weapon with 42 ammo that deals 100 damage per shot
Frost Blower
|Legendary
|$125,000
or
189 Robux
|Freezes brainrots and cuts their movement speed by 50%
Lucky Potion
|Legendary
|Redeem Code: STACKS
or
179 Robux
|Increases your chances of getting rare mutations and spawns
Speed Potion
|Legendary
|199 Robux
|Makes your plants and brainrots move faster and act quicker
Damage Potion
|Legendary
|199 Robux
|Boosts plant damage output by 50%
Carrot Launcher
|Godly
|$500,000
or
399 Robux
|Heavy weapon that deals 500 damage to brainrots and flings other players
How to Get Gears
Head to the main hub and find the Gear Shop NPC. When you talk to them, you’ll see what’s currently available for purchase. The shop refreshes every 5 minutes. This means if you don’t see the gear you want right now, wait a bit and check back. Even rare items like Frost Grenades show up pretty often, so you won’t have to wait long.
You can buy gears with in-game cash or Robux. Cash is what you earn by playing the game normally. Robux is the premium currency you purchase with real money. Using Robux gets you gears instantly without grinding for cash.
After buying a gear, open your inventory to find it. You need to manually equip weapons like the Bat or Banana Gun before you can use them. Consumables like potions and grenades can be activated directly from your inventory.
Which Gears Should You Buy First
You don’t need to buy all gears in the game. Some are must-haves while others are nice extras. Here’s how I’d rank them based on usefulness:
|Usefulness
|Gear
|Essential
|Frost Grenade
|Highly Recommended
|• Lucky Potion
• Speed Potion
|Useful
|• Water Bucket
• Banana Gun
|Luxury
|Carrot Launcher
Start with the essentials first, and when you already have lots of money in your pocket, then go purchase the luxury items. Your plants can only do so much on their own. The right gear at the right time makes all the difference between winning and losing your defense in the game.