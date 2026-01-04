Home » Gaming » Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Gym Gains event gives you rewards for submitting brainrots of different weights to the Planet Freshness gym on Central Island. You need to submit 25 brainrots total to unlock all the rewards. In this guide, I will show you how to complete the Gym Gains event in Plants vs Brainrots.

Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

What is the Gym Gains Event in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Gym Gains event works like a real gym workout. You submit brainrots to the NPC at the Planet Freshness studio, and they bench press each one. Every time you submit a brainrot, the weight requirement goes up, just like adding more weight to your lifts as you get stronger.

You can find the event on Central Island, right behind the Fireworkino. The event replaced the New Year countdown event and will give you steady rewards for each brainrot you submit.

All Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Rewards

Here are all 25 reward tiers you can unlock in the Gym Gains event:

TierBrainrot Weight (kg)Rewards
15.5 – 11.5Cash
25.75 – 11.75• Cash
• 3x Premium Water Bucket
36 – 12• Cash
• 4x EXP Bottle
46.25 – 12.25• Cash
• Frost Grenade
• Orcalero Orcala
56.5 – 12.5• 1x Sunflower Seed
• 1x Shiny Expansion Card
• 1x Las Tralaleritas
66.75 – 12.751x Pre Workout
77 – 13• Cash
• 1x Las Tralaleritos
87.5 – 13.5• 1x Fire Potion
• 1x Deadlift Drop
98 – 14• Cash
• 1x Sunflower Seed
108.5 – 14.5• Cash
• 1x Dragonfruit Seed
• 4x Frost Grenade
119 – 15• 1x Firework Bazooka
• 1x Bandito Borborito
129.5 – 15.51x Aerillino Armadillo
1310 – 16• 3x EXP Pot
• 1x Sunflower Seed
1410.5 – 16.5Cash
1511 – 17• 6x Premium Water Bucket
• 1x Dragonfruit Seed
1611.5 – 17.5• 1x Deadlift Drop
• 1x Bombini Gusini
1712 – 18• 1x Shiny Base Card Pack
• 5x EXP Bottle
1812.5 – 18.5• Cash
• 1x Eggplant Seed
1913 – 19• Cash
2013.5 – 19.51x Pre Workout
2114 – 20• Cash
• 1x Eggplant Seed
2215 – 21• 1x Bottelini
• 2x Size Potion
2316 – 221x Witch Potion
2417 – 23• Cash
• 2x EXP Star
2518 – 24• 1x Buff Spinaccio Seed
• 1x Gymbroini Sigmalini
• 1x Pickup Pot

How to Complete the Gym Gains Event

You just need to submit brainrots that match the weight requirements for each tier to complete the Gym Gains event:

  1. Head to Central Island and find the Planet Freshness fitness studio.
  2. You need brainrots of different weights to complete the event. Kill brainrots to collect them. Make sure to turn off Auto Sell so you keep all the brainrots you collect.
  3. Go to the machine in front of the gym and submit a brainrot that matches the current weight requirement.
  4. Keep submitting brainrots until you complete all 25 tiers.
Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide
Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

Once you finish all 25 tiers, you can reset the event and do it again. Resetting costs $100 million, but you get all the rewards again. That’s everything you need to know about the Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains event. Good luck getting all the rewards!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Stolen Heart in The Forge

How to Get Golem Heart in The Forge

How to Find Yeti and Get Yeti Heart in The...

Cult Quest Guide in The Forge: How to Complete All...

How to Get Dragon Head Pickaxe in The Forge?

How to Get and Use Ban Hammer in Steal a...

How to Get Carrot Coins in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Grow a Garden: How to Get All Carnival Egg Pets

How to Get Cursed Mutation in Steal a Brainrot