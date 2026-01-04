Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

The Gym Gains event gives you rewards for submitting brainrots of different weights to the Planet Freshness gym on Central Island. You need to submit 25 brainrots total to unlock all the rewards. In this guide, I will show you how to complete the Gym Gains event in Plants vs Brainrots.
What is the Gym Gains Event in Plants vs Brainrots?
The Gym Gains event works like a real gym workout. You submit brainrots to the NPC at the Planet Freshness studio, and they bench press each one. Every time you submit a brainrot, the weight requirement goes up, just like adding more weight to your lifts as you get stronger.
You can find the event on Central Island, right behind the Fireworkino. The event replaced the New Year countdown event and will give you steady rewards for each brainrot you submit.
All Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Rewards
Here are all 25 reward tiers you can unlock in the Gym Gains event:
|Tier
|Brainrot Weight (kg)
|Rewards
|1
|5.5 – 11.5
|Cash
|2
|5.75 – 11.75
|• Cash
• 3x Premium Water Bucket
|3
|6 – 12
|• Cash
• 4x EXP Bottle
|4
|6.25 – 12.25
|• Cash
• Frost Grenade
• Orcalero Orcala
|5
|6.5 – 12.5
|• 1x Sunflower Seed
• 1x Shiny Expansion Card
• 1x Las Tralaleritas
|6
|6.75 – 12.75
|1x Pre Workout
|7
|7 – 13
|• Cash
• 1x Las Tralaleritos
|8
|7.5 – 13.5
|• 1x Fire Potion
• 1x Deadlift Drop
|9
|8 – 14
|• Cash
• 1x Sunflower Seed
|10
|8.5 – 14.5
|• Cash
• 1x Dragonfruit Seed
• 4x Frost Grenade
|11
|9 – 15
|• 1x Firework Bazooka
• 1x Bandito Borborito
|12
|9.5 – 15.5
|1x Aerillino Armadillo
|13
|10 – 16
|• 3x EXP Pot
• 1x Sunflower Seed
|14
|10.5 – 16.5
|Cash
|15
|11 – 17
|• 6x Premium Water Bucket
• 1x Dragonfruit Seed
|16
|11.5 – 17.5
|• 1x Deadlift Drop
• 1x Bombini Gusini
|17
|12 – 18
|• 1x Shiny Base Card Pack
• 5x EXP Bottle
|18
|12.5 – 18.5
|• Cash
• 1x Eggplant Seed
|19
|13 – 19
|• Cash
|20
|13.5 – 19.5
|1x Pre Workout
|21
|14 – 20
|• Cash
• 1x Eggplant Seed
|22
|15 – 21
|• 1x Bottelini
• 2x Size Potion
|23
|16 – 22
|1x Witch Potion
|24
|17 – 23
|• Cash
• 2x EXP Star
|25
|18 – 24
|• 1x Buff Spinaccio Seed
• 1x Gymbroini Sigmalini
• 1x Pickup Pot
How to Complete the Gym Gains Event
You just need to submit brainrots that match the weight requirements for each tier to complete the Gym Gains event:
- Head to Central Island and find the Planet Freshness fitness studio.
- You need brainrots of different weights to complete the event. Kill brainrots to collect them. Make sure to turn off Auto Sell so you keep all the brainrots you collect.
- Go to the machine in front of the gym and submit a brainrot that matches the current weight requirement.
- Keep submitting brainrots until you complete all 25 tiers.
Once you finish all 25 tiers, you can reset the event and do it again. Resetting costs $100 million, but you get all the rewards again. That’s everything you need to know about the Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains event. Good luck getting all the rewards!