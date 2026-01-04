Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

The Gym Gains event gives you rewards for submitting brainrots of different weights to the Planet Freshness gym on Central Island. You need to submit 25 brainrots total to unlock all the rewards. In this guide, I will show you how to complete the Gym Gains event in Plants vs Brainrots.

What is the Gym Gains Event in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Gym Gains event works like a real gym workout. You submit brainrots to the NPC at the Planet Freshness studio, and they bench press each one. Every time you submit a brainrot, the weight requirement goes up, just like adding more weight to your lifts as you get stronger.

You can find the event on Central Island, right behind the Fireworkino. The event replaced the New Year countdown event and will give you steady rewards for each brainrot you submit.

All Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Rewards

Here are all 25 reward tiers you can unlock in the Gym Gains event:

Tier Brainrot Weight (kg) Rewards 1 5.5 – 11.5 Cash 2 5.75 – 11.75 • Cash

• 3x Premium Water Bucket 3 6 – 12 • Cash

• 4x EXP Bottle 4 6.25 – 12.25 • Cash

• Frost Grenade

• Orcalero Orcala 5 6.5 – 12.5 • 1x Sunflower Seed

• 1x Shiny Expansion Card

• 1x Las Tralaleritas 6 6.75 – 12.75 1x Pre Workout 7 7 – 13 • Cash

• 1x Las Tralaleritos 8 7.5 – 13.5 • 1x Fire Potion

• 1x Deadlift Drop 9 8 – 14 • Cash

• 1x Sunflower Seed 10 8.5 – 14.5 • Cash

• 1x Dragonfruit Seed

• 4x Frost Grenade 11 9 – 15 • 1x Firework Bazooka

• 1x Bandito Borborito 12 9.5 – 15.5 1x Aerillino Armadillo 13 10 – 16 • 3x EXP Pot

• 1x Sunflower Seed 14 10.5 – 16.5 Cash 15 11 – 17 • 6x Premium Water Bucket

• 1x Dragonfruit Seed 16 11.5 – 17.5 • 1x Deadlift Drop

• 1x Bombini Gusini 17 12 – 18 • 1x Shiny Base Card Pack

• 5x EXP Bottle 18 12.5 – 18.5 • Cash

• 1x Eggplant Seed 19 13 – 19 • Cash 20 13.5 – 19.5 1x Pre Workout 21 14 – 20 • Cash

• 1x Eggplant Seed 22 15 – 21 • 1x Bottelini

• 2x Size Potion 23 16 – 22 1x Witch Potion 24 17 – 23 • Cash

• 2x EXP Star 25 18 – 24 • 1x Buff Spinaccio Seed

• 1x Gymbroini Sigmalini

• 1x Pickup Pot

How to Complete the Gym Gains Event

You just need to submit brainrots that match the weight requirements for each tier to complete the Gym Gains event:

Head to Central Island and find the Planet Freshness fitness studio. You need brainrots of different weights to complete the event. Kill brainrots to collect them. Make sure to turn off Auto Sell so you keep all the brainrots you collect. Go to the machine in front of the gym and submit a brainrot that matches the current weight requirement. Keep submitting brainrots until you complete all 25 tiers.

Once you finish all 25 tiers, you can reset the event and do it again. Resetting costs $100 million, but you get all the rewards again. That’s everything you need to know about the Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains event. Good luck getting all the rewards!