Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Gym Gains update is coming to Plants vs Brainrots! This weekend’s update will give you even more exciting new content in the game. If you’ve been waiting for fresh plants, brainrots, and gear to spice up your gameplay, this is the update you want to have. Let’s break down everything you need to know about when it drops and what’s coming your way.

Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Update Release Date and Time

The Gym Gains update goes live on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, at 3:00 AM PT. The event runs for a full week, ending on Saturday, January 10th, 2026. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on any of the limited-time rewards. Here’s when the update releases in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 8:00 PM AEDT (Australian Time) Saturday, Jan 3 – 10:00 PM

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Update

The wait is almost over! The Gym Gains update is dropping very soon. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Set a reminder on your phone or follow the event in-game so you get notifications. The developers recommend following the event to stay updated on any changes or bonus opportunities during the week.

What to Expect

This update is packed with content that’ll change how you play Plants vs Brainrots. Here’s everything coming your way:

Gym Gains Event – A brand new limited-time event with its own challenges and objectives.

– A brand new limited-time event with its own challenges and objectives. New Plant – Fresh plant to add to your garden lineup with unique abilities.

– Fresh plant to add to your garden lineup with unique abilities. New Brainrots – Multiple new brainrot enemies to battle against.

– Multiple new brainrot enemies to battle against. New Gear – Equipment pieces to make your plants stronger.

– Equipment pieces to make your plants stronger. New Reward Track – Complete tasks to unlock rewards as you progress through the event.

– Complete tasks to unlock rewards as you progress through the event. New Features – Game mechanics and additions to enhance your experience.

– Game mechanics and additions to enhance your experience. Quality of Life Updates – Small changes that make the game easier to play.

The Gym Gains event is your chance to bulk up your plant collection and grab some exclusive gear. With a full week to play, you’ll have time to explore everything this update offers. Jump in as soon as the update drops and start grinding for those rewards!