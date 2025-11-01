Plants vs Brainrots Halloween Update: Release Date and Countdown

While most Roblox games have already wrapped up their Halloween celebrations, Plants vs Brainrots is taking a different approach—launching their spooky festivities right as October ends and November begins! Here’s everything known so far about the next Plants vs Brainrots Halloween update, including the estimated release window and what players should be ready for.

Plants vs Brainrots Halloween Update Release Date and Time

The Halloween update will arrive on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT, breaking away from the previous weekend release schedule, like the Artist Frenzy and Story updates. This event will run for nearly a full week to complete missions and earn event-exclusive items. Here’s a look at the release times across different time zones

Time Zone Converted Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, November 1 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, November 1 at 3:00 PM Europe (Central European Time) Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Sunday, November 2 at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, November 2 at 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, November 2 at 7:00 PM

Make sure to check back on the official Plants vs Brainrots server on Roblox for the confirmed start time. Once the event goes live, jumping in early is always the best way to secure new plants and brainrots before they’re gone. You can even get rare mutations, too!

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Halloween Update

You should keep an eye out for announcements and set a reminder to join the event right when it begins. Early access to such events means more time to explore and grind new rewards. To help you do that, I will give you the exact countdown timer until the update is live in Roblox:

What to Expect

Jandel promises to give an epic Halloween celebration with Admin Abuse! This spooky update will introduce:

New Halloween-themed brainrots to battle against.

to battle against. Exclusive Halloween plants to add to your collection.

to add to your collection. A special Halloween boss that’s sure to test your strategies.

that’s sure to test your strategies. Event-exclusive rewards from the Halloween Event, available only during this limited-time period.

While it’s unusual to see a Halloween event launching after October 31st, this late timing actually works in players’ favor. You won’t have to choose between multiple Halloween events across different games in Roblox. Plants vs Brainrots will have your full attention as the only major Halloween celebration still running in early November. Have fun and see you there!