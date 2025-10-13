Home » Gaming » Plants vs Brainrots Hit List Event Guide

Plants vs Brainrots Hit List Event Guide

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

The Hit List event in Plants vs Brainrots gives you a chance to take down 20 specific enemies and grab some seriously good rewards along the way. If you want that powerful Tomade Torelli Godly plant, you’ll need to work through every single target on the list. Here’s everything you need to know to complete Plants vs Brainrots Hit List event.

Plants vs Brainrots Hit List event

How to Start Plants vs Brainrots Hit List Event?

This event basically gives you a hunting list of 20 different brainrot enemies. Each time you eliminate one, you get a reward. Some rewards are money and basic items, but others include powerful plants and rare gear that’ll help you progress faster in the game. Here are the steps on how to start the event:

  1. Go to the Central Island through the glass door and head north to find the Defeat Brainrots event platform.
  2. Talk to Tomade Torelli, the NPC nearby, who gives you a list of 20 brainrot enemies to defeat. The current target’s name appears adjacent to the event table, so you always know who to hunt next.
  3. Defeating targets gives rewards such as cash, premium gear, rare seeds, and powerful plants.
  4. Finish all 20 hunts to unlock the Tomade Torelli Godly Plant, one of the strongest plants in the game.
Plants vs Brainrots Hit List
Plants vs Brainrots Hit List

How to Complete the Hit List

Now here’s the thing – you don’t actually need to go hunting around the map like in other games. Instead, you just set up your attacking plants at your base and wait for the target to spawn naturally on the treadmill. Your plants will do most of the work for you, killing the enemies automatically. But you can also set traps or use weapons to speed things up.

The Hit List event is mostly passive, which means you can let your plants handle the hard work. Once you know your target, you just wait for that specific brainrot to spawn. However, enemies can spawn anywhere from 5 minutes to several hours, depending on your luck. Some targets show up quickly, while others might take a while.

Plants vs Brainrots Hit List

When you finally defeat the target brainrot, a Claim button will pop up over the Tomade Torelli NPC. Just interact with it to collect your reward and move on to the next target on the list.

Plants vs Brainrots Hit List Event Targets and Rewards

Here’s the full breakdown of every target you need to defeat and what you get for each one. Keep in mind that some rewards are way better than others, but you need to complete them all to get that final Godly plant.

Target NumberBrainrot NameRewards
1Brr Brr Patapim• Cash
• Banana Gun
2Cappuccino Assassino• Cash
• Premium Water Bucket
3Svinino Bombondino• Orcalelo Orcala
• Frost Grenade
4Trippi Troppi• Cash
Base Card Pack
5Bandito Bobrito• Frost Grenade
• Pumpkin Seed
6Alessio• Water Bucket
• Damage Potion
7Bananita Dolphinita• Cash
• Bananita Dolphinita
8Gangster Footera• Dragon Fruit Seed
9Las Tralaleritas• Cash
• Pumpkin Seed
• Pesto Mortioni
10Bambini Crostini• Cash
• Water Bucket
11Elefanto Cocofanto• Frost Grenade
• Banana Gun
12Madung• Premium Water Bucket
• Bananita Dolphinita
13Bombini Gussini• Watermelon Seed
• Strawberry Seed
14Bombardiro Crocodilo• Cash
• Frost Grenade
15Frigo Camelo• Speed Potion
16Matteo• Cash
Riot Potion
17Giraffa Celeste• Premium Water Bucket
• Burbaloni Lulliloli
18Luis Traffico• Frost Grenade
• Pesto Mortioni
19Kiwissimo• Cash
• Base Card Pack
20Tralalero Tralala• Luck Potion
• Tomade Torelli

Can You Repeat the Hit List Event?

Yes, you can repeat the Plants vs Brainrots Hit List event! After you finish all 20 targets and claim your Tomade Torelli plant, you can actually restart the entire hit list. It costs $50,000,000 to reset, which sounds like a lot, but it lets you farm multiple Tomade Torelli plants.

Why would you want more than one? Having multiple Godly plants in your defense setup can make a huge difference in harder levels and challenges. If you’re a serious player who wants the best possible base, grinding out a few extra Tomade Torelli plants is worth the time and money.

Remember to check back with Tomade Torelli after each kill to claim your reward and see your next target. Have fun with your hunting, and enjoy showing off that Godly plant once you’re done!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

