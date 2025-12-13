Plants vs Brainrots Ice Boss Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Ice Boss is finally coming to Plants vs Brainrots! This is the third part of the Christmas Update, and it brings a whole new boss fight that you don’t want to miss. The event runs for one week and includes a lot of new rewards you can grab. In this article, you’ll find out when the Plants vs Brainrots Ice Boss update drops, what you can expect from this event, and all the important details you need to know.

Plants vs Brainrots Ice Boss Update Release Date

The Ice Boss event starts on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. You’ll have one week to take on this new boss and collect all the rewards before the event ends on December 20th. Here’s when the event goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 8:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Time) Sat, Dec 13 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Ice Boss Update

The wait is almost over! The Ice Boss update is dropping very soon. With only a few hours left until the event goes live, now’s the perfect time to prepare your garden with all the best plants to defeat the new boss. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Don’t wait too long, though. The reward track and event shop are only available during this week, and you’ll want to unlock all the exclusive items before they’re gone.

What to Expect

Here’s everything new coming to Plants vs Brainrots this weekend:

Brand New Ice Boss Fight – Take on a powerful ice-themed boss with unique attacks and mechanics.

– Take on a powerful ice-themed boss with unique attacks and mechanics. Event Shop – Spend special event shop to buy exclusive items and rewards.

– Spend special event shop to buy exclusive items and rewards. Reward Track – Complete challenges and earn progression rewards as you play.

– Complete challenges and earn progression rewards as you play. New Brainrots and Plants – Collect fresh brainrots and plants to add to your collection.

– Collect fresh brainrots and plants to add to your collection. Quality of Life Updates – The game gets smoother with helpful improvements.

– The game gets smoother with helpful improvements. Admin Abuse – A fun special event where the admins join in on the chaos.

This event only lasts one week, so make the most of it. Fight the Ice Boss as many times as you can, complete the reward track, and grab everything from the event shop before December 20th.