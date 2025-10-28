How to Unlock Jungle Biome in Plants vs Brainrots

The Story Update in Plants vs Brainrots adds several new biomes for players to explore, and one of the most exciting ones is the Jungle biome. This lush, green area introduces tougher enemies, new plants to experiment with, and exclusive Secret brainrots. However, before you can start defending your garden in the Jungle, you’ll need to unlock it first. Here is how!

How to Unlock the Jungle Biome in Plants vs Brainrots

Before unlocking the Jungle biome, you must first unlock the Desert biome, the first available biome in the Story mode. After that, to unlock the Jungle biome, you need to complete the 50th story mission invasion. This task truly tests your defense skills, as the brainrots become progressively stronger. Once completed, the Jungle biome will unlock automatically.

All Brainrots in the Jungle Biome

Unlocking this new biome allows you to discover five new exclusive Secret brainrots that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. Here’s the list of all the Secret brainrots available in the Jungle biome:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Conerio Mela Morta Maestro Stuntuffo TBA Megalodino La Mostardino

The Moss King has opened the way to the jungle, where the Brainrots have tougher bark. These Brainrots are Tier 3 enemies, meaning they’re significantly more challenging than the usual enemies you’ve faced before.

Tips for Completing Story Missions

To successfully unlock the Jungle biome, pay close attention to the invasion patterns and experiment to see which plants work best against each wave. If you lose a mission, don’t stress, because you can easily try again in under an hour.

The Jungle biome unlocks as you progress through the story chapters, and it includes five Secret brainrots that can only be found there, making it a top spot for collectors. Keep playing through the missions with strategic plant placement, and you’ll reach the Jungle biome soon.