How to Defeat King Krakolem in Plants vs Brainrots (Ice Boss Guide)

A massive ice monster is causing trouble in Plants vs Brainrots. King Krakolem, the scary Ice Boss, showed up on the central island, and he’s obviously not friendly. But don’t worry, the Elves helped build something special to help us fight back the boss. Here is how to defeat King Krakolem in Plants vs Brainrots and all the rewards you can get for defeating him.

How to Defeat King Krakolem in Plants vs Brainrots

After the Ice Boss update dropped in Plants vs Brainrots, you can go to the Central Island and interact with Icebarrello Pirati NPC. He will tell you the story about King Krakolem, and your next mission is to defeat him. Thanks to the snow elves, we now get a new weapon.

The new Snowball Cannon is your main weapon against this frozen threat. You can’t just walk up and punch this guy with a bat like regular enemies. You need to work together with everyone on your server to take him down. So yes, this isn’t a solo mission. Everyone on your server needs to help out. When you fire the Snowball Cannon at King Krakolem, you deal damage to him. Keep hitting him with snowballs until he gets stunned.

Stunning King Krakolem is the key to winning. When he’s stunned, that’s when the good stuff happens. He’ll drop his iceberg, and that iceberg is packed with rare loot you can’t get anywhere else. The fight goes faster when more players help. So you’d better coordinate with your server to gather Snowballs quickly and keep the cannon firing.

How to Get Snowballs for the Cannon

The Snowball Cannon won’t fire without ammo. You need Snowballs to make it work. Where do you get Snowballs? Look for Snowy Brainrots spawning on the conveyor belt. These are special winter versions of the regular Brainrots you’re used to seeing. When you defeat them, they drop Snowballs, and you will automatically collect them, just like in the previous Snow Bridge event.

You’ll need a bunch of them because this fight takes teamwork. The more Snowballs your server collects, the more shots you can fire at King Krakolem.

Rewards for Defeating King Krakolem in Plants vs Brainrots

Every time you hit King Krakolem with the cannon, you will get random rewards. So far, the rewards that we get are:

Hit Number Rewards 1 Money 2 • Money

• Frost Grenade x2 3 • Alessio

• Frost Grenade x2 4 • Money

• XP Bottle x5 5 • Christmas Card Pack

• Premium Water Bucket x3

• Pumpkin Seed 6 • Money

• Gangster Footera 7 Fire Potion 8 • Money

• Sunflower Seed 9 • Money

• Dragonfruit Seed

• Noobini Santanini 10 • Christmas 2025 Egg

• Frost Grenade x3 11 Bananita Festivphinita 12 • Eggplant Seed

• EXP Potion x3 13 Money 14 • Premium Water Bucket x3

• Pine Tree Potion 15 Icey Watermelon Seed 16 • Christmas Seed Pack x2

• Witch Potion 17 Money 18 • Festive Grape Seed

• Fire Potion 19 • Christmas 2025 Crate

• Riot Potion x2 20 TBA

When you successfully hit King Krakolem 20 times, you will get three rewards:

Frostallo Berrino Seed

Sunketto Chestarumba Brainrot

Rocket Button

However, the real prize comes when you and your server stun him completely. His iceberg contains rare loot that’s worth the effort. We still don’t know what the prizes are yet, but boss events like this always give you special items you can’t find during normal gameplay. We will update this article once we stun the boss completely. Make sure you’re ready to grab the loot fast when the iceberg drops. Other players will be going for it too!