If you’re playing Plants vs Brainrots and want to unlock every secret character, Los Sekolitos should be on your list. This adorable house-shaped brainrot has become a favorite among players thanks to its unique design and the challenge of getting it. In this guide, we’ll show you the two main methods to get Los Sekolitos in Plants vs Brainrots so you can start using this special character in your game.

What is Los Sekolitos in Plants vs Brainrots

This is one of the secret brainrots you can add to your collection in Plants vs Brainrots. This character stands out as a special find that not everyone has in their roster for now. It was released with the Prison Event update. Getting your hands on this secret brainrot takes some work, but it’s totally worth it if you want to complete your collection.

This secret brainrot has a really unique and eye-catching design that makes it stand out from other brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots. The character has a school-shaped body with a pointed roof on top. There’s even a little chimney or tower sitting on the roof. Los Sekolitos will give you $2,834 per second income in the game.

How to Get Los Sekolitos in Plants vs Brainrots

There are two main ways you can get this secret brainrot in the game. Let’s break down both methods so you can pick what works best for you.

Method 1: The Treadmill

The first way to obtain Los Sekolitos is through the treadmill. You’ll need to wait until it spawns there and hope for the best. The treadmill gives you a chance to unlock this secret brainrot, though it might take several tries before you finally get it. If you have a higher Rebirth level, it will give you a greater chance to see Los Sekolitos spawning there. However, since this is a secret rarity brainrot, you will need even greater plants to fight it before it appears in your collection.

Method 2: Trading with Other Players

If you don’t want to rely on luck with the treadmill, you can always trade for Los Sekolitos. Find other players who already have this secret brainrot and are willing to trade it. This method is faster if you have something valuable to offer in exchange. Just make sure you’re trading with trusted players so you don’t lose your items.

Start with the treadmill method if you’re new to the game. Use it whenever you can to increase your chances. At the same time, keep an eye on the trading community. Sometimes players offer great deals for Los Sekolitos.

If you’re going the trading route, make sure you know what Los Sekolitos is worth. Don’t overpay or accept unfair trades. Join community groups where players discuss trading values so you get a fair deal there.