Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots can completely change how you play the game. Just like mutations in other famous Roblox games, these are like power-ups that either make your plants deal way more damage or help your brainrots generate extra cash. This guide walks you through all mutations in Plants vs Brainrots. You’ll learn which ones are worth going after, what makes admin mutations so special, and the best times to play if you want specific mutations. Let’s jump right in.

What Are Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

Mutations are basically visual upgrades that boost your plants and brainrots in the game. When a plant gets mutated, it deals more damage to the brainrots. When a brainrot gets mutated, it generates more money per second.

You get mutations through luck when planting or collecting brainrots. Some mutations appear during special weather events, while others only show up during admin abuse events that happen right before the game’s weekly updates.

All Plant Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

The plant mutations are divided into two categories:

Standard Plant Mutations

These are the mutations you can get for your plants during regular gameplay. They make your plants stronger and help you clear waves faster.

Mutation Multiplier Appearance How to Get Chance Gold 2x damage Random luck 4.45% Diamond 3x damage Random luck 0.45% Ruby 4x damage Random luck 0.1% Neon 5x damage Random luck 0.1%

Limited Plant Mutations

For now, there is only one limited plant mutation, and it’s no longer available in the game.

Mutation Multiplier Appearance How to Get Chance Frozen • 4x damage

• 0.3 second stun Plant during Frozen weather Unobtainable after update 1.3.0

All Brainrot Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

Just like plant mutations, the brainrot mutations are also divided into two categories, Standard and Admin:

Standard Brainrot Mutations

Brainrot mutations are where you make your real money. These mutations multiply how much cash your brainrots generate, letting you buy more plants and rebirth faster.

Mutation Multiplier Appearance How to Get Chance Gold 2x income Glided Awakening weather, or random luck 4.45% Diamond 3x income Random luck 0.45% Frozen 3x income Frozen weather event 7.5% Ruby 4x income Random luck 0.1% Neon 5x income Random luck 0.1% Rainbow 6x income Random luck 0.8%

Admin Brainrot Mutations

Admin mutations are the rarest and most powerful mutations in the game. They only appear during admin abuse events, which happen about an hour before major updates. If you want these mutations, you need to be online during those specific times.

Mutation Multiplier Appearance How to Get Chance UpsideDown 6x income Reality Flip event 7.5% Underworld 6.5x income Underworld Rift event 1% Magma 6.5x income Eruption event 1% Galactic 8x income Cosmic Bloom event 0.05%

Tips for Getting Better Mutations

Getting mutations mostly comes down to luck, but you can still improve your chances.

Play during weather events – Even a small boost helps when you’re planting or collecting a lot. Over time, it really makes a difference.

– Even a small boost helps when you’re planting or collecting a lot. Over time, it really makes a difference. Join admin abuse events – Set a reminder before updates. These are the only times you can earn admin mutations, and some can completely change your game.

– Set a reminder before updates. These are the only times you can earn admin mutations, and some can completely change your game. Be patient with rare mutations – A 0.05% chance for something like Galactic means it could take thousands of tries. Sometimes you’ll get lucky fast, other times it takes a while.

– A 0.05% chance for something like Galactic means it could take thousands of tries. Sometimes you’ll get lucky fast, other times it takes a while. Use redeem codes – Watch for official codes that increase mutation luck or give you mutated plant seeds. They can really help during tough grinds.

Every time you plant something or collect a brainrot, you’ve got a chance at something amazing. Now get out there and start collecting those mutations!