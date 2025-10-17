Home » Gaming » All Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

by Shida Aruya
Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots can completely change how you play the game. Just like mutations in other famous Roblox games, these are like power-ups that either make your plants deal way more damage or help your brainrots generate extra cash. This guide walks you through all mutations in Plants vs Brainrots. You’ll learn which ones are worth going after, what makes admin mutations so special, and the best times to play if you want specific mutations. Let’s jump right in.

Mutations Plants vs Brainrots

What Are Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

Mutations are basically visual upgrades that boost your plants and brainrots in the game. When a plant gets mutated, it deals more damage to the brainrots. When a brainrot gets mutated, it generates more money per second.

You get mutations through luck when planting or collecting brainrots. Some mutations appear during special weather events, while others only show up during admin abuse events that happen right before the game’s weekly updates.

All Plant Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

The plant mutations are divided into two categories:

Standard Plant Mutations

These are the mutations you can get for your plants during regular gameplay. They make your plants stronger and help you clear waves faster.

MutationMultiplierAppearanceHow to GetChance
Gold2x damageRandom luck4.45%
Diamond3x damageMutations Plants vs BrainrotsRandom luck0.45%
Ruby4x damageRandom luck0.1%
Neon5x damageMutations Plants vs BrainrotsRandom luck0.1%

Limited Plant Mutations

For now, there is only one limited plant mutation, and it’s no longer available in the game.

MutationMultiplierAppearanceHow to GetChance
Frozen• 4x damage
• 0.3 second stun		Mutations Plants vs BrainrotsPlant during Frozen weatherUnobtainable after update 1.3.0

All Brainrot Mutations in Plants vs Brainrots

Just like plant mutations, the brainrot mutations are also divided into two categories, Standard and Admin:

Standard Brainrot Mutations

Brainrot mutations are where you make your real money. These mutations multiply how much cash your brainrots generate, letting you buy more plants and rebirth faster.

MutationMultiplierAppearanceHow to GetChance
Gold2x incomeGlided Awakening weather, or random luck4.45%
Diamond3x incomeMutations Plants vs BrainrotsRandom luck0.45%
Frozen3x incomeMutations Plants vs BrainrotsFrozen weather event7.5%
Ruby4x incomeRandom luck0.1%
Neon5x incomeRandom luck0.1%
Rainbow6x incomeMutations Plants vs BrainrotsRandom luck0.8%

Admin Brainrot Mutations

Admin mutations are the rarest and most powerful mutations in the game. They only appear during admin abuse events, which happen about an hour before major updates. If you want these mutations, you need to be online during those specific times.

MutationMultiplierAppearanceHow to GetChance
UpsideDown6x incomeMutations Plants vs BrainrotsReality Flip event7.5%
Underworld6.5x incomeUnderworld Rift event1%
Magma6.5x incomeMutations Plants vs BrainrotsEruption event1%
Galactic8x incomeCosmic Bloom event0.05%

Tips for Getting Better Mutations

Getting mutations mostly comes down to luck, but you can still improve your chances.

  • Play during weather events – Even a small boost helps when you’re planting or collecting a lot. Over time, it really makes a difference.
  • Join admin abuse events – Set a reminder before updates. These are the only times you can earn admin mutations, and some can completely change your game.
  • Be patient with rare mutations – A 0.05% chance for something like Galactic means it could take thousands of tries. Sometimes you’ll get lucky fast, other times it takes a while.
  • Use redeem codes – Watch for official codes that increase mutation luck or give you mutated plant seeds. They can really help during tough grinds.

Every time you plant something or collect a brainrot, you’ve got a chance at something amazing. Now get out there and start collecting those mutations!

