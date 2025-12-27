Plants vs Brainrots New Year Event Shop Guide

The New Year Event Shop in Plants vs Brainrots has a unique pricing system that can either save you tons of currency or drain your wallet fast. Understanding how the doubling prices work and when to buy is important for getting the most value. Let’s break down exactly how Plants vs Brainrots’ New Year shop works and the strategies for spending your hard-earned event currency.

How the New Year Event Shop Works in Plants vs Brainrots

The shop has 5 different items available with unlimited stock. That means you’re not competing with other players for limited quantities – you can buy as many as you want (if you have the currency).

But here’s the catch: Every single time you purchase an item, the price doubles for your next purchase of that same item.

Let me give you an example. Say an item costs 100 tokens for your first purchase. Your second purchase of that same item costs 200 tokens. The third costs 400, the fourth costs 800, then 1,600, then 3,200, and so on. This doubling happens individually for each item. If you buy Item A three times and Item B once, only Item A’s price has tripled while Item B stays at its base price.

How to Reset New Year Event Shop Prices

When you complete the entire 50-tier firework reward track, all shop prices reset back to their original base prices. This means you can buy items at cheap prices again instead of paying those doubled costs. It’s basically a reward for grinding the firework event – you get shop discounts on top of the reward track items.

The reset affects all 5 items at once. Even if you’ve bought one item 10 times and another once, everything goes back to base price when you finish the reward track.

All Items in Plants vs Brainrots New Year Event Shop

Here is a complete list of all the items you can get in Plants vs Brainrots New Year Event Shop:

Name Image Base Price Hot Cocoa $100,000 Rocket Button $1,250,000 Totem of Frenzy $900,000 Bear Trap $75,000 Snow Ball $75,000

The key to this event shop is patience and planning. Don’t rush to buy everything on day one. Grind those fireworks, complete the reward track, reset your prices, and then shop smart.