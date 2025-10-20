How to Defeat and Get Ospedale in Plants vs Brainrots

If you’re playing Plants vs Brainrots and want to add the Ospedale boss to your collection, you’re in for quite a challenge. This Limited Boss Brainrot is one of the tougher enemies you’ll face in the game, but don’t worry. I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to defeat this hospital-looking character and make it yours.

What is Ospedale in Plants vs Brainrots?

Ospedale is a special boss character that looks like a hospital building with arms and legs. It has a wide open mouth with its tongue sticking out, round cheeks, and a large nose. You’ll also notice it holding a baton, which ties into the Prison Update where it first appeared. This boss used to be called Esok Sekolah, but the developers changed its name, probably because of copyright issues.

What makes Ospedale special is that not only is it unique, it’s also a Limited Boss Brainrot. Once you get it, you can’t fuse it with other characters. But it gives you a solid base income of $1,000 per second, which helps you progress faster in the game. That’s why players are trying to find a way to get this brainrot to be added to their garden collection.

How to Get Ospedale in Plants vs Brainrots

You can’t just jump into this fight whenever you want. There are specific requirements you need to meet before having Ospedale roaming in your garden. Here are the requirements:

Have Rebirth Level 2

Defeat Hotspotini Burrito boss

Defeat Rhino Toasterino boss

Once you’ve beaten both required bosses, you need to be patient. Ospedale doesn’t show up immediately. You have to wait until you’ve seen 500 brainrot spawns in the game. That means 500 regular brainrots need to appear in your garden before Ospedale finally arrives.

Keep in mind that even after 500 spawns, there’s still a chance that other brainrots might appear instead of Ospedale. The game uses a random system, so you might need to keep playing and waiting for Ospedale to actually show up. Don’t get frustrated if it takes a few tries.

How to Defeat Ospedale in Plants vs Brainrots

Ospedale is ranked as the third boss in the game, which puts it right in the middle difficulty-wise. It’s harder than the Rhino Toasterino and Hotspotini Burrito, but not as tough as the Chef Cabracadabra. Its HP is around 32,000 – 38,000, which means that sometimes Ospedale will be a bit easier with 32,000 HP, and other times it’ll be tougher with 38,000 HP. You won’t know which until you start the fight.

Fighting Ospedale requires good preparation and the right strategy. Since it has between 32,000 and 38,000 health points, you need strong plants in your lineup. Make sure you’ve been upgrading your crops and collecting the best ones available at your level. You can now also level up your plants by using the Plant Extractor in the game.

Focus on using your highest damage dealers during the fight. The battle is basically about dealing enough damage before Ospedale can take you down. If you’ve been playing regularly and upgrading your team, you should have enough firepower by the time you reach this point.

Is Ospedale Worth to Fight?

Since Ospedale is a Limited Boss Brainrot, it also has collection value. Not every player will have it, which makes your account more unique. If you care about completing your collection or having rare characters, Ospedale is definitely worth pursuing.

Getting Ospedale takes patience and preparation. Make sure you’re ready before attempting the fight. Level up your best brainrots, gather resources, and don’t rush the process. The rebirth requirement alone shows that this is meant for players who’ve put in some time. Good luck with your hunt, and enjoy the satisfaction when you finally get this unique boss brainrot on your team.