Plants vs Brainrots Plant Extractor Guide: Level Up Your Garden Fast

The Story Update in Plants vs Brainrots changed how you defend your garden. Now your plants can actually level up and get stronger. The Plant Extractor is the fastest way to make this happen, and it sits right on Central Island waiting for you to use it. If you want your garden to survive the tougher invasions, you need to understand how this machine works. Let me walk you through everything step by step in this Plants vs Brainrots Plant Extractor guide.

What Does the Plant Extractor Do?

The Plant Extractor turns your extra plants into XP potions. Why does this machine matter? Because plants now have levels from 1 to 5, and each level boosts your damage by 1.5x. By level 5, your plant deals about five times more damage than it did at level 1. Without the Extractor, your plants only gain XP slowly by killing enemies during gameplay. The Extractor speeds this up big time, especially for plants that aren’t getting many kills naturally.

You’ll find the Plant Extractor on Central Island. You need to unlock this island first by purchasing it for $1 million in-game currency. Once you’re there, look for the machine with five glowing slots on it.

How to Use the Plant Extractor in Plants vs Brainrots

Follow these processes to use the Plant Extractor in the game:

Choose five plants from your inventory. Be careful here because once you put them in, they’re gone forever. Use common plants like basic Cacti if you have extras lying around. Save your rare ones for your actual garden. Walk up to the Extractor and press E to interact. Place the plants one by one in the left box. You’ll see green indicators showing each slot is filled. Once all five are loaded, you’re ready. The machine starts processing automatically. Come back after five minutes and press E again to claim your XP Potion.

Plants XP in Plants vs Brainrots

Not all plants give the same amount of XP. The quality of what you put in determines what you get out.

Input Type XP Per Charge Low-Tier Plants ~50 XP Mid-Tier Plants ~150 XP High-Tier Plants ~200+ XP

If you use five common plants like Cacti, you’ll get a small potion with about 50 XP – 80 XP per charge. That’s okay for starting out, but it won’t help much once you’re fighting harder enemies. If you use five high-tier plants like Shroombo, you’ll get a much better potion with 220+ XP per charge. That’s nearly three times as much. The visual size of the potion shows its strength. Bigger potion means more XP.

How to Apply XP Potions to Your Plants

Once you have your potion, using it is simple:

Make sure the potion is equipped in your active hotbar slot. Walk to the plant you want to level up in your garden. Hover your cursor over it and left-click. The XP will automatically transfer to your plant.

If you’re thinking long-term, plant levels stick around through Rebirths. The XP you invest doesn’t disappear when you reset progress. This makes leveling your favorite plants a smart investment. Levels also stack multiplicatively with mutations. If you have a Golden mutation plant that already has bonus damage, leveling it to 5 multiplies that bonus even more. You end up with something like 7.5x base damage total.

Now, before a brainrot invasion happens, head quickly to Central Island, load up that Extractor, and watch your plants transform into the unstoppable defense force you need in your garden!