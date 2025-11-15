The Plant Pantry update just went live in Plants vs Brainrots, giving players a full week to earn limited rewards before they’re gone. The event works pretty similarly to previous ones, so if you’ve played before, you’ll feel right at home. However, there are some key details worth noting. Here is the complete Plant Pantry event guide in Plants vs Brainrots.

What is the Plant Pantry Event

The Plant Pantry Event is a special, limited-time activity that showed up on November 15th, 2025. You’ll find it sitting on Central Island, right where last week’s Mutation Machine used to be. Don’t worry, though, the Mutation Machine didn’t disappear. It just moved over to the left side of the island, and it looks like it’s staying there for good now.

This event is all about feeding plants to an NPC called the Pantry Chef. Every time you give the chef what they want, you’ll fill up a progress bar and get rewards.

How to Complete the Plant Pantry Event

The Pantry Chef will ask for specific plants, and your job is to give them what they want. Here are the steps on completing the Plant Pantry event:

1. Finding Out What Plant to Submit

Look at the speech bubble floating above the Pantry Chef’s head. This bubble tells you exactly which plant the chef wants right now. You can’t just throw any random plant at them. You need to give them the exact one they’re asking for.

2. Getting the Required Plant

If you don’t have the plant the chef wants, head over to the Plant Shop in your main play area. Buy the seed for whatever plant you need, then go back to your garden and plant it. After you put the seed in the ground, you’ll need to wait for it to grow.

Want to speed things up? Use Water Buckets or other growth items to make your plants grow faster. Once the plant is fully grown, grab your Shovel and click on the plant to pick it up. Now it’s sitting in your inventory, ready to go.

3. Submitting Plants to the Pantry Chef

Walk up to the Pantry Chef NPC with the plant in your hand. Hold down the interact button while you’re standing next to the chef, and you will automatically submit your plant. You’ll get some cash and common gear items right away, and the progress bar on the right side of your screen will move up a bit. Keep doing this over and over. Each plant you submit gets you closer to filling that bar completely.

Plant Pantry Event Rewards

As you’re submitting plants, you’ll get small rewards along the way. But the real good stuff comes when you fill up that progress bar all the way. Here’s what you’ll walk away with when you complete the event:

Size Potion – This item makes your plants bigger overall.

– This item makes your plants bigger overall. Cannonocci Seed – This is a brand-new, limited plant that you can only get from this event. Once the Plant Pantry Event ends, you won’t be able to grab this seed anymore, so make sure you finish the event before November 22.

– This is a brand-new, limited plant that you can only get from this event. Once the Plant Pantry Event ends, you won’t be able to grab this seed anymore, so make sure you finish the event before November 22. Chef Chubbeloni: This limited Brainrot is exclusive to the Plant Pantry Event, too.

If you’re trying to finish the event quickly, stock up on different plant seeds ahead of time. That way, when the chef asks for something specific, you might already have it growing or ready to go. Keep a few Water Buckets handy, too, so you can speed up growth whenever you need to. Good luck!