Plants vs Brainrots Plant Pantry Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Plant Pantry update is coming to Plants vs Brainrots, and as usual, Jandel is bringing lots of new content with it. Based on the information he shared, it’s packed with new features that you won’t want to miss. Jandel is calling it an “epic update” with admin abuse, which means you can expect some fun and crazy stuff happening in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Plants vs Brainrots Plant Pantry update, when it drops, and what’s coming with it.

Plants vs Brainrots Plant Pantry Update Release Date

The Plant Pantry event kicks off on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. This is when you can jump into the game and start enjoying all the new content. Here’s when the event starts in different time zones around the world:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 8:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 15 – 10:00 PM

The event will end on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at 2:30 AM PT. Make sure you complete all the event activities before this time, or you’ll miss out on the exclusive rewards.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Plant Pantry Update

The Plant Pantry update is launching in just a few hours. If you’re reading this before the event goes live, you don’t have to wait much longer. Here is the countdown:

Make sure you’re ready when the event goes live. Following the event in the game will help you get notifications and reminders so you don’t accidentally miss any important updates or new features that get added during the week. Set a reminder on your phone if you need to, because you won’t want to miss the start of this exciting update.

What to Expect

This event introduces a brand new rarity of brainrots, fresh plants to add to your collection, new rewards you can earn, and even a new machine to help you progress. Here’s what you can look forward to during the Plant Pantry event:

New Brainrot Rarity : A completely new rarity tier for brainrots is being added to the game. So, access to even more powerful and rare brainrots that you couldn’t get before!

: A completely new rarity tier for brainrots is being added to the game. So, access to even more powerful and rare brainrots that you couldn’t get before! New Brainrots : Along with the new rarity, you’re getting brand new brainrot characters to collect and use in your battles.

: Along with the new rarity, you’re getting brand new brainrot characters to collect and use in your battles. New Plants : Fresh plants are joining your roster. These new additions will give you more options for your garden strategies.

: Fresh plants are joining your roster. These new additions will give you more options for your garden strategies. Event Rewards : Complete event challenges and activities to earn exclusive rewards. These rewards are only available during the Plant Pantry event, so you can’t get them any other time.

: Complete event challenges and activities to earn exclusive rewards. These rewards are only available during the Plant Pantry event, so you can’t get them any other time. New Features : The update includes new gameplay features that will change how you play. Keep an eye out for these as you explore the event.

: The update includes new gameplay features that will change how you play. Keep an eye out for these as you explore the event. New Machine: A new machine is being introduced to the game. While the exact details aren’t clear yet, machines in Plants vs Brainrots usually help you progress faster or unlock special items.

Don’t forget that there will be an admin abuse event around an hour before the update goes live. Join the event for extra bonuses!

The Plants vs Brainrots Plant Pantry update gives you a full week to experience everything. Take your time to try out the new plants and brainrots, complete the event missions, and collect as many rewards as possible. Events like this don’t come around all the time, so make sure you’re playing regularly during these seven days.