Plants vs Brainrots Prison Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The Prison Event update is dropping soon for Plants vs Brainrots, and players are already getting hyped. This update brings a brand new prison-themed event, fresh plants to unlock, and more. If you’ve been grinding for something big, this is your chance to jump into all-new gameplay. Let’s check out what’s coming and when you can start playing.

Plants vs Brainrots Prison Event Update Release Date and Time

The Prison Event update goes live on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST and runs until Saturday, October 11th, at 5:00 PM IST. It’s a one-week event where you can enjoy all the new things the game has to offer. Make sure you log in as soon as possible because limited-time events like this don’t last forever.

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, October 4 at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 4 at 5:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 4 at 5:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 4 at 9:00 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 4 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to the Plants vs Brainrots Prison Event Update

The countdown is almost over since the update drops today at 5:30 PM IST! If you want to get ready to tackle the new Prison Event update, you should start preparing now by maxing out your current plants and gathering any resources you have. Going into a new event prepared gives you a huge advantage and helps you complete challenges faster. Here is the countdown until the event is live:

What to Expect

This update is loaded with new features that change up the gameplay. You’re getting a prison-themed event with unique mechanics, new plants to strengthen your lineup, a tough boss to defeat, fresh brainrots to collect, and a new rebirth level.

New Prison Event – Special prison-themed stages with unique enemies, daily tasks, and exclusive rewards. Expect dark visuals and tougher fights.

– Special prison-themed stages with unique enemies, daily tasks, and exclusive rewards. Expect dark visuals and tougher fights. New Plants – Special plants with new abilities to help in the prison event.

– Special plants with new abilities to help in the prison event. New Boss Fight – A tough prison boss that requires strategy and strong plants.

– A tough prison boss that requires strategy and strong plants. New Brainrots – Prison-themed brainrots with unique designs.

– Prison-themed brainrots with unique designs. New Rebirth Level – Boosts luck, money, stronger bats, and bonuses tied to the prison event. Try to unlock it quickly.

Focus on buying the new seeds and unlocking the new plants first because they’ll help you throughout the entire event. Take on the boss fight once you feel confident with your plant lineup and have practiced the mechanics. Grind for the new brainrots by participating in all event activities. Push for the new rebirth level early so you can benefit from it during the entire week!