Note: We last updated this Rebirth in Plants vs Brainrots article on September 29th.

Rebirth is one of the most important features in Plants vs Brainrots Roblox. It’s the process for you to get stronger, earn more money, and unlock new stuff. Sure, you’ll lose some things when you rebirth, but the upgrades you get are totally worth it. Let me walk you through everything you need to know.

Plants vs Brainrots Rebirth Guide

When you rebirth, you’re essentially resetting your progress to level up your base. Each time you do this, you get some pretty nice bonuses. You’ll earn 50% more cash and 50% more luck every single rebirth. Your bat weapon gets stronger, too, which helps you take down enemies faster.

Another thing is that your island gets bigger. This means more space to place your brainrots and set up better defenses. Plus, rebirthing is the only way to unlock boss fights in the game, so if you want to challenge yourself, you need to rebirth.

When you rebirth, you lose all your collected cash and brainrots. But don’t worry, you get to keep your plants, eggs, and gear, just like the rebirth process in Steal a Fish. So you’re not starting completely from scratch, unlike the rebirth in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Rebirth in Plants vs Brainrots

The actual rebirth process is super simple:

Look for the Rebirth button on the left side of your screen. Collect enough brainrots and cash to meet the requirements. Click the Rebirth button and confirm.

That’s it. The game will reset your cash and brainrots, but you’ll immediately get all those bonuses.

Rebirth Requirements and Rewards

Here’s what you need for each rebirth level and what you get in return:

Rebirth Level Cash Needed Brainrots Needed Rewards 1 1 million • Tralalero Tralala

• Bombini Gussini • +50% Luck

• +50% Money

• Stronger Bat

• Fuse Machine

• Bigger Island 2 50 million • Los Tralaleritos

• Vacca Saturno Saturnita • +50% Luck

• +50% Money

• Stronger Bat

• Bigger Island 3 100 million • Los Tralaleritos

• Vacca Saturno Saturnita • +50% Luck

• +50% Money

• Stronger Bat 4 150 million • Los Tralaleritos

• Vacca Saturno Saturnita • +50% Luck

• +50% Money

• Stronger Bat

You can save your best brainrots before rebirthing. Ask a friend to hold them for you, or if you have another account, you can keep them there. Rebirth might seem scary at first, but it’s actually essential for progressing in the game. The boosts you get from each rebirth make farming money and fighting enemies much easier. Just plan ahead, save your best stuff, and you’ll be climbing through rebirth levels in no time.