Home » Gaming » How to Get Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots

How to Get Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Riot Potion is one of the newest items you can get in Plants vs Brainrots. When you use it, brainrots start attacking in much bigger groups, which makes the game more challenging but also more exciting. You can’t buy this item from any shop, so the only way to get your hands on it is through the Brainrot Prison Event. Here is the guide on how to get the Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots.

Riot Potion Plants vs Brainrots

How to Get Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots

The Prison Event update is where all the magic happens. You need to catch specific brainrots and lock them up to earn rewards. Riot Potion shows up as a reward for capturing certain wanted brainrots on the list. Here is the complete step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Unlock the Prison

Before you can start hunting for Riot Potion, you need to get into the prison area. Save up 1 million in-game money and buy the Central Island. You’ll find the entrance on the left side of your garden. It looks like a see-through door. Once you buy it, the door opens, and you can walk through to reach the prison island.

Riot Potion Plants vs Brainrots

Step 2: Check What the Warden Wants

When you get to the prison, talk to the warden. Look at the board on his far-right side. This board shows you which brainrots you need to catch, one by one. The board updates itself after each capture, so you always know what’s next.

Step 3: Catch the Target Brainrots

Go back to your garden and watch the belt where brainrots spawn. When you see one of the wanted brainrots appear, you need to fight and defeat it. After winning the battle, equip it in your backpack and submit it to the warden.

Which Brainrots Give You Riot Potion?

Here’s the complete list of brainrots that reward you with Riot Potion when you capture them:

Wanted BrainrotRiot Potion Reward
Bombardiro Crocodilo1x
Brr Brr Patapim1x
Bananita Dolphinita2x
Orcalero Orcala1x
Svinino Bombondino1x
Bombardiro Crocodilo1x
Trippi Troppi1x
Gangster Footera1x
Crazylone Pizalone1x

As you can see, some brainrots give you just one Riot Potion, while others, like Bananita Dolphinita, give you two. The final brainrot on the list, Crazylone Pizalone, gives you the best rewards, which are Wardenelli Brickaton, Copuccino Seed, and a Riot Potion.

If you catch all the brainrots that give Riot Potion as a reward, you’ll end up with 10 Riot Potions total. That’s enough to start multiple riots in the game! The event also has a timer on the small board above the jail. Keep an eye on how much time you have left. You want to catch as many target brainrots as possible before the event ends.

Get out there and start filling up that prison. The more brainrots you catch, the more Riot Potions you’ll collect. Good luck hunting!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Sword of Darkness in Fisch?

Grow a Garden – How to Get Nutty Chest

How to Get Idol Chipmunk in Grow a Garden &...

How to Get Los Sekolitos in Plants vs Brainrots

How to Increase Chubby Chipmunk Weight in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden – Energy Chew Guide

All New Pets in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

Grow a Garden – Nutty Fever Event Guide

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

How to Get Los Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot