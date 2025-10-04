Riot Potion is one of the newest items you can get in Plants vs Brainrots. When you use it, brainrots start attacking in much bigger groups, which makes the game more challenging but also more exciting. You can’t buy this item from any shop, so the only way to get your hands on it is through the Brainrot Prison Event. Here is the guide on how to get the Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots.

How to Get Riot Potion in Plants vs Brainrots

The Prison Event update is where all the magic happens. You need to catch specific brainrots and lock them up to earn rewards. Riot Potion shows up as a reward for capturing certain wanted brainrots on the list. Here is the complete step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Unlock the Prison

Before you can start hunting for Riot Potion, you need to get into the prison area. Save up 1 million in-game money and buy the Central Island. You’ll find the entrance on the left side of your garden. It looks like a see-through door. Once you buy it, the door opens, and you can walk through to reach the prison island.

Step 2: Check What the Warden Wants

When you get to the prison, talk to the warden. Look at the board on his far-right side. This board shows you which brainrots you need to catch, one by one. The board updates itself after each capture, so you always know what’s next.

Step 3: Catch the Target Brainrots

Go back to your garden and watch the belt where brainrots spawn. When you see one of the wanted brainrots appear, you need to fight and defeat it. After winning the battle, equip it in your backpack and submit it to the warden.

Which Brainrots Give You Riot Potion?

Here’s the complete list of brainrots that reward you with Riot Potion when you capture them:

Wanted Brainrot Riot Potion Reward Bombardiro Crocodilo 1x Brr Brr Patapim 1x Bananita Dolphinita 2x Orcalero Orcala 1x Svinino Bombondino 1x Bombardiro Crocodilo 1x Trippi Troppi 1x Gangster Footera 1x Crazylone Pizalone 1x

As you can see, some brainrots give you just one Riot Potion, while others, like Bananita Dolphinita, give you two. The final brainrot on the list, Crazylone Pizalone, gives you the best rewards, which are Wardenelli Brickaton, Copuccino Seed, and a Riot Potion.

If you catch all the brainrots that give Riot Potion as a reward, you’ll end up with 10 Riot Potions total. That’s enough to start multiple riots in the game! The event also has a timer on the small board above the jail. Keep an eye on how much time you have left. You want to catch as many target brainrots as possible before the event ends.

Get out there and start filling up that prison. The more brainrots you catch, the more Riot Potions you’ll collect. Good luck hunting!