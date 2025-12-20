Plants vs Brainrots Santa’s Arrival Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Christmas season is still going strong in Plants vs Brainrots, and finally, Santa is coming to town. The Santa’s Arrival Update in Plants vs Brainrots is a massive Christmas celebration that brings even more ways to play and plenty of rewards to earn. In this article, you’ll find out when the update drops, what you can expect from this event, and all the important details you need to know.

Plants vs Brainrots Santa’s Arrival Update Release Date

The update starts on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT and will run until Saturday, December 27th, 2025. Here’s when the event goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 8:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 20 at 10:00 PM

Make sure you log in before the event ends. Once December 27th rolls around, all the exclusive Christmas content will be gone until next year.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Santa’s Arrival Update

The wait is almost over! The Santa’s Arrival update is dropping very soon. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Don’t wait until the last minute to start grinding through the reward track. Some of the challenges might take longer than you expect, especially if you’re aiming for completion.

What to Expect

Here’s everything new coming to Plants vs Brainrots this weekend:

Brand New Event – A special Christmas event with its own storyline and challenges that you won’t find in regular gameplay.

– A special Christmas event with its own storyline and challenges that you won’t find in regular gameplay. Reward Track – Earn exclusive items, plants, and brainrots as you progress through event-specific missions and objectives .

– Earn exclusive items, plants, and brainrots as you progress through event-specific missions and objectives Season Pass – A new battle pass system with premium and free rewards for dedicated players.

– A new battle pass system with premium and free rewards for dedicated players. Story Missions – Follow Santa’s journey through new narrative content that expands the game’s lore.

– Follow Santa’s journey through new narrative content that expands the game’s lore. New Biomes – Explore fresh biomes with unique challenges and visual themes for the holiday season.

– Explore fresh biomes with unique challenges and visual themes for the holiday season. New Brainrots – Add Christmas-themed brainrots to your collection with special abilities and festive designs.

– Add Christmas-themed brainrots to your collection with special abilities and festive designs. New Plants – Unlock holiday plants that bring new strategies and defense options to your garden.

– Unlock holiday plants that bring new strategies and defense options to your garden. Quality of Life Improvements – Various bug fixes, balance changes, and player-requested features to make your experience better.

– Various bug fixes, balance changes, and player-requested features to make your experience better. Admin Abuse – A fun special event where the admins join in on the chaos.

Start grinding those challenges today so you’re not rushing on December 26th trying to finish everything before the event ends.