How to Fill Santa’s Bag in Plants vs Brainrots (Presentello Guide)

Here’s another awesome Christmas event in Plants vs Brainrots. After Santa’s Arrival in the game, this time you need to fill Santa’s Bag using a special plant called Presentello. The event works exactly like building Santa’s Platform, but instead of construction, you’re helping Santa collect presents. Let me show you exactly how to fill Santa’s Bag in Plants vs Brainrots, how to get the Presentello seed, and grab all those rewards.

How to Get Presentello Seeds in Plants vs Brainrots

Just like Sir Whiskerwood, you will need to change your garden biome into Santa’s Workshop using the Biome Totem. This special Christmas biome is filled with unique holiday brainrots that only appear during this event. These Christmas brainrots are your source for everything you need to fill Santa’s Bag.

When you defeat Christmas brainrots inside the biome, you will earn the new Presentello Seeds as rewards. You collect them automatically after each battle, and they will go directly into your backpack. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Santa’s Workshop using the Biome Totem in your garden. Let your plants battle the Christmas Brainrots. Collect Presentello Seeds automatically after defeating them. Return to your garden and plant your seeds.

Now you’ll need to wait for the plants to grow completely, but it doesn’t take long, though. When your Presentello is fully grown, grab your shovel and dig it up.

How to Fill Santa’s Bag in Plants vs Brainrots

After you shovel out your grown Presentello plants, it’s time to submit them. Head over to the Central Island and find Santa’s Sleigh. This is where you’ll submit your Presentello plants to make progress filling the bag.

Every single Presentello plant you submit gives you rewards. Each submission counts and pays out immediately. The more plants you grow and submit, the faster you’ll fill Santa’s Bag and unlock better rewards.

Whenever your server fills the bag with 50 Presentello plants, it will trigger the Wrapped weather. This new weather event will give your plants a Wrapped mutation, which can give 5.5 damage, and a Neon mutation, which boosts the damage by 5 times.

When you successfully fill Santa’s Bag completely, you’ll unlock these special rewards:

Elfettino x1

Snowball Turret x1

Mince Pie Seed x1

Keep defeating Christmas Brainrots in Santa’s Workshop, plant your Presentello Seeds, wait for them to grow, shovel them out, and submit them to Santa’s Bag! Each submission gives you rewards, and completing the whole bag unlocks those powerful Wrapped mutations. Get farming while this Christmas event is here!