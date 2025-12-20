How to Build Santa’s Platform in Plants vs Brainrots (Sir Whiskerwood Guide)

Something special just dropped in your favorite Roblox game! The game added a new Christmas event where you can build Santa’s Platform in Plants vs Brainrots using a plant called Sir Whiskerwood. It’s all about defeating special holiday Brainrots and growing plants in your garden. Let me break down exactly how this works so you can start earning those rewards.

How to Get Sir Whiskerwood Seeds in Plants vs Brainrots

The Biome Totem just unlocked something cool in Santa’s Arrival update. You can now access Santa’s Workshop, which is a special Christmas-themed biome. In this biome, Santa’s Workshop spawns unique Christmas Brainrots that you will not find anywhere else in the game. These special Brainrots are part of the holiday event, so you’ll want to take advantage of them while they’re available. They’re your ticket to getting the materials you need for building Santa’s Platform.

When you defeat Christmas Brainrots inside Santa’s Workshop Biome, you earn Sir Whiskerwood Seeds as rewards. You can use these seeds to grow Sir Whiskerwood plants in your garden. So the first few steps are:

Visit Santa’s Workshop using the totem in your garden Let your plants fight the Christmas Brainrots, and you will collect the Whiskerwood Seeds automatically after each battle. Once you’ve got your Seeds, head over to your garden and plant these seeds.

Now comes the waiting part. You need to let Sir Whiskerwood grow completely before you do anything else. When your Sir Whiskerwood is fully grown, grab your shovel. You’ll need to shovel out the grown plants from your garden. This is an important step because you can’t submit the plant until you dig it up first.

How to Build Santa’s Platform in Plants vs Brainrots

After you shovel out your grown Sir Whiskerwood, you need to submit it. Go to the Central Island, and find a machine where you can submit plant Whiskerwood to progress in building Santa’s Platform. You will get rewards every single time you submit a plant.

This means you’re not just working toward one big reward at the end. Every Whiskerwood you submit counts and gives you something in return. The more plants you grow and submit, the faster you’ll build Santa’s Platform and rack up those rewards. Here are the rewards for each platform you build:

Platform # Rewards 1 Money 2 • Money

• 3× Frost Grenade 3 • Money

• 5× EXP Bottle 4 • 3× Premium Water Bucket

• 1× Alessio 5 • 1× Burbaloni Lulliloli

• 2× Snowglobe Grenade

• 1× Pumpkin Seed 6 1× Fire Potion 7 • Money

• Noobini Santanini 8 • 1× Size Potion

• 2× Christmas Card Pack 9 • 1× Sunflower Seed

• Money 10 • 1× Dragon Fruit Seed

• 3× Frost Grenade

• Money 11 • 2× Snowglobe Grenade

• 1× Christmas 2025 Egg 12 1× Elferina Cappuchina 13 • 3× EXP Pot

• 1× Eggplant Seed 14 Money 15 • 2× Hot Cocoa

• 1× Icey Watermelon Seed 16 • 1× Pine Tree Potion

• 1× Bag of Giftinos 17 • 1× Shiny Christmas Card Pack

• 2× EXP Star 18 • Money

• 1× Festive Grape Seed 19 1× Battery Pack 20 • 1× Rocket Button

• 1× Christmas 2025 Egg 21 • 1× Christmas 2025 Crate

• 2× Size Potion

When you successfully build the platform, you will earn these rewards:

Elfettino x1

Snowball Turret x1

Mince Pie Seed x1

If you want to speed things up, focus on farming Santa’s Workshop efficiently. The more battles you win, the more Seeds you collect. Try to maximize your time in the special biome while this Christmas event is active.

Building Santa’s Platform in Plants vs Brainrots with Sir Whiskerwood is all about consistency. Keep defeating those Christmas Brainrots in Santa’s Workshop, plant your seeds, wait for them to grow, shovel them out, and submit them for rewards. It’s a simple loop that pays off every time. We will update this article with what we see after we complete the whole platform. We think that Santa is going to come!