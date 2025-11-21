Plants vs Brainrots Season 1 Update: Release Date and Countdown

Jandel just announced that another update is heading to Plants vs Brainrots. If you’ve been playing this game, you’re going to want to check out what’s coming your way. The Plants vs Brainrots Season 1 update brings fresh ways to earn rewards, a new event, and some cool additions that make the game even better

Plants vs Brainrots Season 1 Update Release Date

You can start playing the Season 1 update on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. That’s your green light to lof into the game and explore everything new in it. Check the table below to see when it kicks off in your region:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 8:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – at 10:00 PM

Your deadline to grab everything is Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at 2:30 AM PT. After that, all the limited-time goodies disappear, so don’t sleep on this one.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Season 1 Update

The clock is ticking down to the Season 1 update launch. Here’s exactly how long you’re waiting:

When it finally hits, make sure you’re logged in and ready. Plus, keep on checking the chat notification on top of the screen, so you catch every announcement Jandel drops during the event week.

What to Expect

The Season 1 update is all about giving you more ways to progress in the game. You can now earn plants, brainrots, and other rewards through a brand new seasonal system. Here’s the rundown of what’s dropping:

Corrupted Plant Pantry Event

The big highlight of this update is the Corrupted Plant Pantry event. This is an expansion of the previous event, which means it builds on what came before. If you played the earlier version, you already know the basics. But this time, things get more intense. You’ll need to complete specific challenges during the event period.

New Biome to Explore

Season 1 adds a fresh biome to the game world. Each biome in Plants vs Brainrots has its own theme and difficulty level, so expect something unique when you venture into this new zone.

New Story Missions

This isn’t just about grinding for rewards, though. The developers added new story missions that expand on the game’s lore. You’ll get to see what happens next in the battle between plants and brainrots.

Quality of Life Improvements

The update also brings some quality-of-life changes that make the game smoother to play. Jandel didn’t specify every detail, but expect improvements to things like menus, inventory management, and maybe some UI updates.

The new content gives you plenty of reasons to log in regularly this week and work toward those rewards. Are you ready?