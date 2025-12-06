The Snow Bridge update creates a giant snow island that appears out of nowhere in the Central Island, and it’s packed with awesome rewards waiting for you to claim them. There’s just one problem standing between you and those prizes. The snow bridge that leads to this mysterious island has already melted away, leaving you stranded on your side. But don’t worry, you can fix this. How? I will show you in his Plants vs Brainrots Snow Bridge Event guide.

What’s the Snow Bridge Event in Plants vs Brainrots About?

So a huge snow island just showed up in the Central Island next to your garden after the latest update, and you can get some pretty sweet rewards from it. The problem? The snow bridge that connects to this island has already melted away. You need to rebuild it yourself by collecting snowballs from special enemies called Snowy Brainrots.

By defeating special Snowy Brainrots and collecting the snowballs they drop, you’ll rebuild that bridge piece by piece. Each section you complete gets you closer to the island and unlocks cool rewards along the way.

The Snow Bridge Event runs for only seven days, starting on December 6th, 2025, and ending on December 13th, 2025. So you have one full week to collect snowballs, rebuild each bridge section, and claim all the limited-time rewards before the snow island disappears.

Plants vs Brainrots Snow Bridge Event Guide

The event starts with Nutcrackerini Jr explaining to you about the snowy island. Then, you automatically get a blue backpack that holds all your snowballs. This backpack can carry up to 250 snowballs at once. Every time you defeat a Snowy Brainrot, snowballs go straight into this backpack without you doing anything extra.

The backpack fills up automatically as you play. You don’t need to worry about picking up snowballs or managing inventory space. Just focus on taking down those Snowy Brainrots and watch your backpack fill up. Once you hit the 250 limit, you’ll want to use some snowballs to rebuild bridge sections so you can keep collecting more.

Complete Snow Bridge Rewards Breakdown

Each bridge section costs between 50 and 150 snowballs to rebuild. This means you can finish at least one full section every time you fill your backpack. Some parts might require the full 150, while others only need around 100, so your progress may vary slightly from section to section.

Since your backpack holds 250 snowballs, you’ll almost always have enough for one full rebuild and still have extra to start the next one. This makes the event easy to manage, even if you can only play in short sessions each day. All you need to do is visit Nutcrackerini Jr. on the bridge. You’ll see the requirements for the next bridge piece right beside him. If you already have enough snowballs, just press E to build the section instantly.

Here’s everything you can earn by rebuilding each section of the snow bridge:

Bridge Section Snowballs Required Rewards Bridge 1 10 Money Bridge 2 50 • Money

• Premium Water Bucket x3 Bridge 3 100 • Bandito Bobrito

• Frost Grenade x3 Bridge 4 100 • EXP Bottle x5

• $883.3 Million Bridge 5 100 • Premium Water Bucket x3

• Christmas Card Pack x1

• Sunflower Seed x1 Bridge 6 150 • $1.7 Billion

• Gangster Footera Bridge 7 150 • Fire Potion Bridge 8 150 • Sunflower Seed

• $1.1 Billion Bridge 9 200 • Snowlessio

• Dragonfruit Seed

• $1.7 Billion Bridge 10 200 • Christmas 2025 Egg

• Frost Grenade x4 Bridge 11 200 • Dragon Fruit Seed

• Bananita Festivphinita Bridge 12 250 • EXP Potion x3

• Eggplant Seed Bridge 13 250 • Money Bridge 14 250 • Pine Tree Potion Bridge 15 250 • Premium Water Bucket

• Christmas 2025 Egg Bridge 16 250 TBA Bridge 17 250 TBA Bridge 18 250 TBA Bridge 19 250 TBA Bridge 20 250 • Roast Carrot Stew Seed

• Nutcrakerini

• Pine Tree Potion

The rewards get significantly better as you progress through each bridge section. When you complete all the bridge sections, you will get:

Roast Carrod Stew Seed

Nutcrackerini

Pine Tree Potion

Good luck building the Snow Bridge in Plants vs Brainrots!

Note: We will update this section with all the bridge requirements and rewards once they’re completed in the game.