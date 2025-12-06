Plants vs Brainrots Snow Bridge Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Christmas event just got even better! The second part is coming to give you the Snow Bridge update in Plants vs Brainrots. This new event comes packed with fresh rewards, new brainrots, plants, and some quality of life improvements. We’ve got all the details you need to get ready for it.

Plants vs Brainrots Snow Bridge Update Release Date

The Snow Bridge event starts on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. That’s when you can jump in and start collecting all the new rewards and trying out the fresh content. Here’s when it goes live in different time zones around the world:

Region Start Time PT (Pacific Time) December 6 – 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) December 6 – 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) December 6 – 12:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) December 6 – 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) December 6 – 8:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Summer Time) December 6 – 10:00 PM

The event will run for a full week, giving you plenty of time to complete everything. It ends on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT. So you’ve got exactly seven days to make the most of this Christmas event.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Snow Bridge Update

The wait is almost over! The Snow Bridge event is launching very soon. With only a few hours left until the event goes live, now’s the perfect time to prepare. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Once the update goes live, be ready to play right away, because there will also be an Admin Abuse event!

What to Expect

The Snow Bridge update is bringing a lot to the table. Here are the things you can expect:

Exclusive rewards that are only available during this event week.

that are only available during this event week. New brainrots and plants will be added to the game.

will be added to the game. Quality-of-life improvements that make the game smoother.

that make the game smoother. Hidden surprises , since the announcement hints at extra features and secret rewards.

, since the announcement hints at extra features and secret rewards. Christmas-themed visuals , including snow effects, winter decorations, and a snowy bridge map.

, including snow effects, winter decorations, and a snowy bridge map. Limited-time event, giving you just seven days to unlock everything, so logging in daily helps.

Don’t sleep on this event. With only seven days to complete everything, you’ll want to log in daily and make steady progress just like the previous Christmas event. Get ready to defend that snow bridge and collect everything this Christmas Update has to offer!