Plants vs Brainrots Discord, Trello, Other Social Media Links

Plants vs Brainrots is a Simulation Roblox experience that features battles between plants and brainrots. You buy plants to defeat the brainrots and use them to earn money. The game receives regular updates, and the developers share information about changes via the game’s official social media accounts. If you want to know about every upcoming update and event, follow Plants vs Brainrots’ Discord, Trello, and other social media accounts with the links we’ve listed in this article.

Official Plants vs Brainrots Discord Link

Discord is one of the best social media platforms for Roblox developers to share information about their games and engage with the community. Plants vs Brainrots also has a Discord channel, where developers inform players about upcoming events, in-game stock updates, and provide update logs. You can also communicate with other players, give feedback, get alerted about Admin Abuse events, and more.

You can join the game’s Discord channel by following the steps listed below:

You can click the Plants vs Brainrots Discord channel linked here to get the invitation. Alternatively, go to the game’s official Roblox page, scroll down to find the Discord icon, and click on it.

Click on the Accept Invite button.

Click on the Tap to Continue to Discord button.

Choose the categories you want to receive notifications from.

Select the plants you wish to receive notifications when they are in stock.

Read the rules and explore various channels.

Official Plants vs Brainrots Trello Link

Roblox developers use Trello to share information about in-game characters, enemies, maps, and more, organized into different boards. However, Plants vs Brainrots doesn’t have a Trello board, last time we checked. It is uncertain whether the developers will have one in the future.

Official Plants vs Brainrots Community Link

You can join the Plants vs Brainrots community on Roblox. Open the link and sign in to your Roblox account. The community’s wall is read-only currently and doesn’t allow members to create posts. It currently shows information about the release dates and times for the game’s upcoming events.

Official X Account Link

While Plants vs Brainrots doesn’t have an official X account, you can follow the account of its creator. His username is @iscriptfast. You can find general information about the game from his account.