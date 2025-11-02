Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event Guide: How to Get Candy Corns

The Halloween update has finally dropped in Plants vs Brainrots, and there is so much limited-time stuff you can grab right now. From November 1st to November 8th, you can earn a special currency called Candy Corn and trade it for exclusive items that won’t come back after the event ends. Here’s the complete guide for Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event. Let’s take a look at how you can get the most out of this week-long Halloween party.

What is the Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event?

The Spooky Event is basically the game’s Halloween celebration. A creepy haunted house showed up on Central Island, and with it came a whole bunch of new content. You’ll see special Halloween-themed bosses, get access to exclusive items, and earn a brand new currency called Candy Corn.

The main attraction is the Spooky Event Shop, which is that purple haunted house sitting right on the back of Central Island. But before you can shop there, you need to unlock Central Island first if you’re a newer player. Once you’re there, you can trade your Candy Corn for limited-time crates, card packs, and exclusive Brainrots that won’t come back after the event ends.

How to Get Candy Corn in Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event

Candy Corn is the special Halloween event currency in Plants vs Brainrots, and you can’t buy it with Robux. You have to earn it by playing. Here’s how to collect it:

1. Defeat Halloween Mutated Brainrots

The main way to get Candy Corn is by defeating special Halloween versions of Brainrots. You can tell them apart from normal enemies because they have different looks. There are three types to watch for:

CandyCorn

Pumpkin

Headless

These enemies can appear randomly while you play, but they spawn a lot more during admin events. Use strong plants or melee weapons like the Bat to defeat them quickly. The faster you take them down, the more Candy Corn you’ll get.

2. Join the Admin Abuse Events

If you really want to farm Candy Corn fast, join the Admin Abuse Events. During these events, Halloween Brainrots spawn nonstop, and you’ll see a progress bar at the top of your screen. Fill it up to earn bonus rewards like Halloween Card Packs and even more Candy Corn.

The developer, Jandel, said more events might happen throughout the week, so keep checking the game’s announcements. These events are by far the best way to collect Candy Corn fast.

3. AFK Farming Method

If you can’t join the events, you can still farm Candy Corn passively. Just set up your strongest plants in a good defensive spot and let them handle the mutated Brainrots as they spawn. You’ll earn Candy Corn slowly over time, even when you’re not playing actively.

All Spooky Event Shop Rewards

Now for the fun part is to spend all that Candy Corn you earned. The Spooky Event Shop has three different items you can buy, and each one has different rewards inside. Here’s what you need to know about each one.

1. Candy Brainrot Crate

This crate gives you one of four exclusive Halloween Brainrots for 100 Candy Corns. These are limited editions that match the spooky theme of the event. Here’s what’s inside:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Skellini Footera 50% Cerebrancio 25% Casketo 20% Headless Horseman 5%

2. Candy Spooky Crate

This is the cheapest crate in the shop, which costs you 50 Candy Corns. This crate gives you cosmetic items plus a chance at a free Halloween Card Pack. Here’s what you might get:

Icon Item Drop Rate Web Grenade 30% Halloween Card Pack 25% Skellini Footera 20% Medusa’s Head 15% Witch Potion 10%

3. Halloween Card Pack

If you want to go straight for the cards, you can buy the Halloween Card Pack directly for 150 Candy Corns. These packs have a special pool of limited-time cards that you won’t be able to get once the event ends. The drop rates for rare and epic cards are higher than regular card packs, too.

You can pull cards like Flash Mob, Trick or Treat, Isolating Power, Center of Attention, Totemic Frenzy, Harvest Moon, and Ricochet. Some of these are really powerful cards that can change up your strategy. If you’re trying to collect every card in the game, you should definitely prioritize buying these before the event ends.

4. Spooky Crate

This is the only item in the event that costs real money instead of Candy Corn. You can find the crate in the middle of Central Island. You’ll need to spend 249 Robux to get one of these crates. The game says these are limited with only 1,000,000 units available, but that’s a huge number, so they probably won’t run out fast.

Inside, you’ll find one of four exclusive plants:

Cursed Pumpkin

Sinister Grape

Skullflower

Hollow Tree

These are considered the top prizes of the entire event. They’re powerful plants that can really boost your defense. But since they cost Robux, you’ll need to decide if they’re worth spending real money on. If you’re free-to-play, you can skip this one and still get plenty of cool stuff with Candy Corn.

The Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event only runs until November 8th, so you have about a week to grab everything. Focus on earning Candy Corn through the Admin Abuse Events, spend wisely on Halloween Card Packs and Brainrot Crates first, and don’t stress too much about getting absolutely everything unless you’re a hardcore collector.