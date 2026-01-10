Plants vs Brainrots Sprout Studies Event Guide

The Sprout Studies event in Plants vs Brainrots is here, and it’s your chance to get some cool mutated plants for your garden. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about this event, from how it works to what rewards you can grab.

What is the Sprout Studies Event in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Sprout Studies event takes place at the Central Island in Plants vs Brainrots. You’ll notice it replaced the Gym from the last update. The whole event centers around a purple lab where you can experiment with your plant seeds to create their mutated versions.

When you participate, you submit seeds to a machine and get rewards. However, your seed doesn’t just disappear. It goes through a mutation process and comes back to you as a special, mutated version of that plant with unique abilities. Here’s what you can get and the chances for each:

Mutation Type Image Drop Chance Abomination 85% Corrupted 5% Amped Up 4% Diamond 3% Frozen 2% Neon 1%

As you can see, the Abomination mutation is the most common one you’ll get. The rarer mutations like Neon and Frozen are much harder to obtain, but they’re worth trying for if you want something special.

All Plants vs Brainrots Sprout Studies Event Rewards

The event has 25 reward tiers that you unlock as you submit more seeds. Here are the rewards you can earn:

Tier Rewards 1 1.2 Billion Money 2 • 635.2 Million Money

• 3x Premium Water Bucket 3 • 529.4 Million Money

• 4x EXP Bottle 4 • 4x Frost Grenade

• Alessio Plant 5 • Elefanto Cocofanto

• Shiny Base Card Pack 6 Pre-Workout 7 • 1.5 Billion Money

• Las Tralaleritas 8 • Firework Bazooka

• Fire Potion 9 • 1 Billion Money

• Sunflower Seed 10 • 950.5 Million Money

• Temporal Canister

• Dragon Fruit Seed 11 • Bee Launcher

• Rinoccio Verdiniw 12 Bombini Gussini 13 • 3x EXP Pot

• Sunflower Seed 14 1.1 Billion Money 15 • 2x Temporal Canister

• Dragon Fruit Seed 16 • Pre-Workout

• Bottellini 17 • 2x Shiny Base Card Pack

• 3x EXP Pot 18 • 528 Million Money

• Eggplant Seed 19 1.5 Billion Money 20 2x Size Potion 21 • 529.4 Million Money

• Eggplant Seed 22 • Witch Potion

• Kiwissimo 23 Pickup Pot 24 • 1 Billion Money

• 2x EXP Star 25 • Rana Scienziato

• Shrink Ray

• Hellxino Seed

These rewards stack up as you keep participating in the event, so the more seeds you submit, the more stuff you’ll unlock.

How to Complete the Sprout Studies Event

Completing this event is pretty straightforward, but let me break it down step by step so you know exactly what to do.

First, you need seeds to submit. These can be any plant seeds you have in your inventory. The type of seed you use will determine what mutated plant you get back. Head over to Central Island where the purple Sprout Studies lab is located. Walk up to the machine in front of the purple lab and interact with it. Choose which seed you want to submit from your inventory. As soon as you submit it, you’ll get an instant reward. Your seed will automatically move to the machine behind the scientist. This is where the mutation happens. The waiting time depends on which seed you submitted. The maximum wait time is 5 minutes. Once the timer is up, your mutated plant will appear directly in your inventory. It’ll have one of the six mutations listed above. You can then place this plant in your garden and use it however you want.

See, this event doesn’t require too much effort. You just need seeds, which you’re probably collecting anyway through normal gameplay. Submit them, wait a bit, and collect your rewards. It’s a simple loop that pays off well!