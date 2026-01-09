Plants vs Brainrots Sprout Studies Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Sprout Studies update is coming to Plants vs Brainrots this weekend. You’re getting new plants, new brainrots, and other new content. If you’re done with all the Gym Gains event quests and have been waiting for something new to drop in the game, this is it.

Plants vs Brainrots Sprout Studies Update Release Date and Time

The Sprout Studies event kicks off on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 3:00 AM PT. That’s when the servers will update, and you’ll be able to jump into all the new content. Here’s when the update releases in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (West Coast) Saturday, January 10 at 3:00 AM EST (East Coast) Saturday, January 10 at 6:00 AM CET (Central Europe) Saturday, January 10 at 12:00 PM IST (India) Saturday, January 10 at 4:30 PM JST (Japan) Saturday, January 10 at 8:00 PM AEDT (Australia) Saturday, January 10 at 10:00 PM

Make sure you log in as soon as the event goes live if you want to get ahead of everyone else. Plus, there will be admin abuse events as usual, so the sooner you start, the better.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Sprout Studies

The wait is almost over! The Sprout Studies update is dropping very soon. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

Set an alarm if you need to, especially if you’re planning to grind hard during the first few hours.

What to Expect

This update is packed with stuff to keep you busy for the entire week. Here’s everything that’s coming:

New Reward Track – Complete challenges to earn exclusive items and currency.

– Complete challenges to earn exclusive items and currency. New Mutation – Boost your plants’ damage and/or your brainrot’s income with a new mutation.

– Boost your plants’ damage and/or your brainrot’s income with a new mutation. New Plants – Fresh plants to add to your lineup and try out new strategies.

– Fresh plants to add to your lineup and try out new strategies. New Brainrots – More enemies to fight against with different abilities.

– More enemies to fight against with different abilities. New Gear – Equipment pieces to make your plants stronger.

– Equipment pieces to make your plants stronger. New Rebirths – Extra brainrot platforms unlock after you rebirth.

– Extra brainrot platforms unlock after you rebirth. Mutation Index – A new menu where you can track and manage all your mutations.

The reward track is probably where you’ll spend most of your time. It works like a battle pass where you earn points by playing matches and completing daily tasks. The higher you climb on the track, the better the rewards get. You’ll want to log in every day to make sure you don’t miss out on any progress.

The two new rebirths are a big deal because they come with extra brainrot platforms. That means more resources to farm and more ways to get stronger after you rebirth. If you’ve been sitting on a rebirth waiting for the right time, this might be it. Have fun!